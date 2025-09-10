Irish League title-winner delighted to make playing return after thinking career was over

Having suffered a run of horrific injuries towards the end of his time at Crusaders and found a successful path into coaching with Larne, Josh Robinson was at peace with the idea that his playing days were over – however, that all changed with a phone call from Gary Hamilton.

Robinson has enjoyed a trophy-laden Irish League career, winning silverware at Linfield, Larne and the Crues, but the latter part was impacted by firstly a scary head collision in September 2022 which left him with a shattered eye socket, cheekbone and lost teeth and requiring surgery.

Having made a welcome return to the pitch, Robinson then suffered an ACL injury in January 2024 and hasn’t played since – but, that is now about to change after the 32-year-old recently signed for Ballymacash Rangers.

Robinson has enjoyed some major highs, including scoring a dramatic equaliser in a thrilling Irish Cup final win over Ballymena United, but he’s hoping to write another memorable chapter at the Bluebell Stadium in an unexpected career encore.

Josh Robinson celebrates scoring a dramatic late equaliser for Crusaders in an Irish Cup final against Ballymena United. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Inpho)

"It was never my intention to come back,” he revealed. "I'd made peace with (retiring).

"I was getting my buzz through coaching. There's a lot of work and I was thinking I wanted a break to get my mind away from it.

"Gary rang me at the right time. I had other clubs ring me over the past two years and I was saying 'no, I'm ok', but I've known Gary a long time, played against him and he has managed against me.

"He's been involved in the Irish League for a long time and he comes with a pedigree. Him and Paul McAreavey are two good guys and I felt I wanted to go and help them try and get to the next level.

"They have a goal in their minds of wanting to get to the Premiership, they aren't hiding that, so if I can play a part in that I would be delighted.

"It's about getting back to full fitness as quickly as I can...I know I'll be able to give a lot off the pitch too. It's really nice to be back and if it works happy days, but it doesn't then I've given it a go and I'll hold my hands up."

Robinson has established a promising coaching career for himself at Larne, where he is Head of Youth Development Phase and also U18 head coach, leading them to NIFL Academy League title glory last term, which sealed UEFA Youth League progression.

While his long-term future lies in coaching and hopefully senior management, Robinson couldn’t turn down this chance to play his part in what is set to be an exciting time at Ballymacash, who are an ambitious outfit with sights on the big time.

"They're hearing I've won four Irish Leagues and Irish Cups, but that's in my past,” he added. “I want to do something new with this group and win leagues with these guys.

"I've had bad injuries and it's in the back of my mind, but hopefully that disappears with a few games and I can enjoy being part of the group.

"My contract was ended at Crusaders and that didn't end well. Crusaders didn't offer me treatment so it left a bad taste in my mouth.

"When you spend seven or eight years with the club, give your all for the badge, it did leave a bad taste...time is a healer and I've no bad blood with anybody.

"I love football, I'm a bubbly character and I'm all or nothing, as are Gary and Paul. They've asked me to give them a go and I'm happy to do that.

"I've always been a winner. I never expected it but hopefully I can be involved in a league-winning chase and when I definitely retire I can look back at Ballymacash being another good stint.

"Linfield was successful, Larne was successful, Crusaders was too...I've been blessed to have such a successful career."

Having previously worked under Stephen Baxter, David Healy and Tiernan Lynch, Robinson is excited by the chance to now learn from Irish League legend Hamilton.

The former Glentoran striker spent over a decade in charge of Glenavon, developing a reputation for promoting youth and helped the club punch above their weight, winning two Irish Cup crowns alongside sealing four third-placed Premiership finishes.

Just like Robinson in a playing capacity, Hamilton was lured back into management by an impressive Ballymacash vision, and having spent years coming up against his teams, the ex-Rangers defender is delighted to be on the same side.

"I was talking to Gary about how successful he was at Glenavon and he was always my bogey team, every year!" laughed Robinson. “He always set up well, was always aggressive in his play and he was a 4-4-2 man...it's hard to play against with the way Gary plays, I struggled against it with every team I was at, especially Crusaders when we went to Mourneview.

"He knows how to pick up results. He built a team at Glenavon who were always in the top-half with the lowest budget and he got the best out of everybody.

"Gary has been so successful, I admired him when I watched him as a kid at Glentoran, so I want to learn from him.