Irish League transfer round-up: Bangor secure services of former Cliftonville youngster while ex-Crusaders ace also on the move

The January transfer window may be only a few days old but Irish League clubs have already moved quickly to get early business done.

Current Championship leaders Bangor have secured the services of former Cliftonville youngster Michael Morgan from Ballyclare Comrades while ex-Crusaders star Howard Beverland has left the Seasiders to join Dundela.

Morgan scored 17 goals in 64 appearances for the Dixon Park outfit after arriving from Solitude, including nine in the league this season.

“Michael’s a player I’ve wanted to bring in for a long time, we’ve been watching him for a long time,” manager Lee Feeney told the club’s website. “I wanted to give a bit of freshness into the squad in this transfer window and Michael’s a player who’ll give us that.

Bangor have completed the signing of former Cliftonville youngster Michael Morgan from Ballyclare Comrades. (Photo by Bangor FC)

“He gives us something a bit different to what we already have. He’s hardworking, he’s got a great work ethic, tenacious, great attitude, he’s somebody who can get you off your seat.

“I think the Bangor fans will really warm to him, I think he’ll excite them and I’m looking forward to seeing him on the pitch in a Bangor shirt.”

Bangor have also confirmed that Lewis Harrison, Reece Neale and Tiarnan Mulvenna have all signed 18-month contract extensions.

“Getting these contact extensions signed represents an important boost for the club at this stage of the season,” said Feeney. “All of these players are highly influential at Bangor and I believe they will all continue to get stronger and improve with the Seasiders.

“All three players have played consistently well this term, and it was important to get these contracts settled quickly. We are really pleased that all three players have committed their future to the club.

“I’m trying to build a squad to push on in the Championship and beyond. The management team and players want to keep improving and build on what we do each week. All the lads are feeling positive, which is good, but we need to keep focussed as we want to make this a special season."

Alongside the acquisition of Beverland, who won the Premiership title during his time with Crusaders, Dundela have also signed Gerard Storey from Newington.

The Championship’s bottom side have lost 19-year-old goalkeeper Rian Brown to Crusaders, but signed Daire Rooney and Ronan Kalla in their pursuit to pull clear of relegation threat.