Irish League transfer round-up: Carrick Rangers confirm star placed on transfer list 'at his own request' while Coleraine and Glentoran announce arrivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Carrick Rangers have confirmed David Cushley has been placed on the transfer list as the veteran Irish League midfielder goes “in search of more game time”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Ballymena United, Lisburn Distillery and Crusaders ace Cushley joined Carrick in 2021, becoming Stuart King’s second signing as ‘Gers boss following the arrival of Jim Ervin and has since gone on to make 114 Premiership appearances at Taylors Avenue.

The 35-year-old helped Distillery win the League Cup in 2011, collected a Co Antrim Shield with Ballymena and enjoyed tremendous success at Seaview, lifting the Premiership title in 2017 and was part of an Irish Cup-winning side the following year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, Cushley has made over 600 appearances across competitions during a distinguished Irish League career and now looks to be set for a new venture with Carrick posting on social media: “Carrick Rangers can confirm that David Cushley has asked to be placed on the transfer list at his own request in search of more game time.”

David Cushley in action for Carrick Rangers against Cliftonville. (Photo by Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press)

Carrick boss Stephen Baxter has added to his squad this month with Reece Webb, Cian O’Malley, Ethan Boyle and Shane Forbes arriving while Emmett McGuckin (Limavady United) and Ben McCauley (Coagh United) have departed.

Elsewhere, Coleraine have confirmed the signing of Levi Ives on a multi-year deal from Larne.

The 27-year-old had reportedly signed a pre-contract agreement with the Bannsiders to join this summer, but both clubs have now agreed an undisclosed fee, allowing Ives to make an immediate move to the Showgrounds, joining Ronan Doherty and Patrick Burns as new arrivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to get everything sorted,” Ives told the club’s website. “I can’t wait to get started playing games with the lads and see where it takes us.

“I came into my last six months of my contract and I wasn’t really sure where my future was, but I’m glad to be on board and once I met Dean (Shiels) and Oran (Kearney), I knew I was going to be a Coleraine player.

“I always thought Coleraine was a great club and anytime I came down here, it was filled with fans and they’ve got a great backing.

“It’s always good playing in front of a good fan base and things like that. They were always hard to play against so it will be good to play in a team that has that bit of freedom to go and express yourself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ives’ now former Larne team-mate Joe Thomson was also on the move, joining Glentoran on a two-and-a-half year deal after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign for Glentoran,” said Thomson. “I’ve always enjoyed playing at the BetMcLean Oval, the atmosphere here is second to none.

"As an opposition player, it was always a challenge, and I can’t wait to experience that incredible support as a home player.

“I’ve been hugely impressed with how Declan Devine and his coaching staff have built such a strong, competitive squad in such a short time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The style of football they play suits me perfectly, and after meeting the team, I can sense a real buzz, professionalism and ambition throughout the club. I’m excited to get started and contribute to the team’s success.

“Having worked with Declan at Derry City, I know the high standards he sets and the vision he has for Glentoran.

"I’m determined to help the team push forward, compete for more silverware, and hopefully bring league titles and European football back to this club.

Speculation continues to mount over the future of Kieran Offord with Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren reportedly accepting six-figure bids from both Glentoran and Linfield, but it appears it’s David Healy’s Blues that have won the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old scored 10 goals in 21 league appearances during a successful loan spell at Crusaders this term before being recalled by the Buddies and it appears he’s set to leave the club on a permanent basis this month.

Speaking about Offord on Wednesday, Crues boss Declan Caddell admits his side can’t fight on the financial front against full-time clubs chasing the Scottish youth international.

"We're all aware of how the finances are in the league and as a club there's no way we're competing with that,” he said. “We know what we can do and we try to do things the right way which suits our football club and we stick to that.

"We're not going to get ahead of ourselves, push the boat out and put the club under pressure. I remember sitting down with Kieran in pre-season and wanting to give him that platform to show what he can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ultimately he has probably overachieved in what he even thought he would do and this interest is the reward for him. Loads of clubs are lining up so whatever the next week or two holds for him it's positive for him. There's no doubt Kieran can make it to a higher level.

"I know Kieran well and we've always been open and honest about everything.

"It wasn't Kieran's ambition to spend one, two or three seasons here in the Irish League and I made it clear from day one that I wanted him to use it as that stepping stone and pathway to bigger and better things.

"He always had ambitions to play at the highest level he can and he has shown in the past three or four months that he can go higher.”