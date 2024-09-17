Irish League's top two can't be separated as Cliftonville and Linfield play out Solitude stalemate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The Premiership’s top two couldn’t be separated as Cliftonville and Linfield played out a goalless draw in an entertaining affair at Solitude.

The Reds won the most meaningful encounter between the pair last season, running out 3-1 victors in the Irish Cup final as they ended a 45-year wait for competition glory, but David Healy’s Blues have dominated the league head-to-head in recent times, only losing one of the last 14, including three consecutive victories in North Belfast.

They entered this one level on points at the league’s summit but with different momentum.

Looking to get a reaction from Saturday's defeat to defending champions Larne, Healy recalled experienced captain Jamie Mulgrew for his first Premiership appearance of the season, replacing Darragh McBrien in the starting line-up, while Jim Magilton named an unchanged Reds side from their emphatic 5-1 victory over Loughgall.

Michael Newberry of Cliftonville tackles Matthew Fitzpatrick of Linfield during this evening’s game at Solitude, Belfast. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The visitors once again started quickly as Kyle McClean’s cross found Matthew Fitzpatrick, who could only direct his header straight at David Odumosu under pressure – seconds before Magilton’s men responded with an attack of their own as Scot Whiteside made an important block to deny Joe Gormley.

Striker Fitzpatrick was heavily involved in the early stages, acting as a focal point for his side, with the ex-Glenavon ace found twice within the space of six minutes by Joel Cooper deliveries, failing to make sufficient contact on the second to trouble Odumosu.

The hosts began to grow into the game and almost found success with a long ball over the top – Ryan Curran unable to control Jonny Addis’ pinpoint pass – before Shea Kearney’s wicked cross only just evaded Gormley, who was lurking in the Linfield box.

Moments after the break, Kris Lowe, who scored for the first time in two years during their weekend win over Loughgall, had the best chance of the game so far having been played in by Gormley, but could only blaze high over the crossbar.

The returning Jamie Mulgrew battles with Cliftonville's Ryan Curran. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Linfield thought they’d taken the lead in the 52nd minute as Cooper expertly volleyed home after Fitzpatrick had won his header in the box, but the linesman immediately flagged for offside.

The Reds then came close to finding an opener of their own as Ronan Doherty’s free-kick found the head of Luke Conlan – the defender could only direct a powerful effort straight at Chris Johns.

Barely seconds after replacing Cooper, Chris McKee almost made an instant impact as his header went inches over Odumosu’s crossbar.

An opportune strike from Curran nearly caught Linfield out, but Johns reacted superbly to get down low and push the striker’s effort behind for a corner.

There was a major boost for Cliftonville as talisman Rory Hale was introduced off the bench with 20 minutes to go, marking his first Premiership involvement of the season after sustaining an ankle injury in Charity Shield defeat to Larne.