'It has given me memories money can’t buy': Irish League manager reflects on milestone moment after reaching 400th game in charge of local club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Darren Mullen says managing local club Newry City “has given me memories money can’t buy” after marking his 400th match in charge during Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Ballyclare Comrades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mullen has played an integral role at The Showgrounds since Newry were reformed in 2013, guiding them from Mid-Ulster Intermediate B right up to the Premiership within five years.

After their relegation, Mullen masterminded a return back to Northern Ireland’s top-flight once again by winning the 2021/22 Championship title and departed at the end of the following season having preserved their Premiership status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 52-year-old returned to the Newry dugout earlier this season after Barry Gray’s departure and is hoping to help them avoid back-to-back relegations, currently sitting bottom of the Championship with three games left to play.

Darren Mullen pictured in May 2018 after guiding Newry City AFC to the Premiership, just five years after their formation. (Photo by INPHO/Freddie Parkinson)

Reaching 400 matches is a remarkable achievement and Mullen posted on social media: “400 games as manager of @NewryCityAFC hasn’t always been easy but it has given me memories and joy that money can’t buy.

"I’d like to raise a beer to every player who has played for me, every coach who has helped me and all those fans/committee members who have supported me.”

On Newry’s media channel, Mullen added: "It is (a remarkable achievement) when you step back and look at it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Managing Newry for one game is an honour for me being a Newry man. It has been an honour. It has been great.

"It's tough and I definitely wouldn't be recommending management to too many, but it has been brilliant. The fans have always been brilliant to me.”

Mullen’s men remain two points adrift of nearest rivals Newington, who they will face on April 19, as they look to stave off relegation.

The arrival of Jay Donnelly has given Newington’s survival hopes a major boost with the Glentoran loanee netting 13 times in nine league appearances since joining in January and he was named NIFWA Player of the Month for March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to a trip to Inver Park, Newry will face Armagh City and Mullen knows the significance of the next few weeks.

"There’s nothing in this, it’s so tight,” he added. “It used to be that you’d think ‘that could be an easier game’ but there’s none that you can look at like that now.

"Anybody playing against ourselves or Newington, the bottom two, will think it’s a tough game. They are all going to be tough and we just have to be ready.