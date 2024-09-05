'It opens the door and gives us belief' - Just like Larne, former Irish League star celebrates creating UEFA Conference League history in Wales
Daniels has tasted European success in the past, scoring as Glenavon defeated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Molde, who had Erling Haaland up front, in Europa League qualifying at Mourneview Park in 2018.
He played every minute of TNS’ tremendous run to the Conference League, where they’ll face Italian giants Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence before further fixtures with FC Astana, Shamrock Rovers, Djurgarden, Panathinaikos and Celje.
The 28-year-old scored 16 times in 98 appearances across three seasons with Gary Hamilton’s Lurgan Blues before earning a move to League One outfit Shrewsbury Town.
Daniels has been with Welsh champions TNS since 2022 – his debut was a Champions League defeat against Linfield at Windsor Park as Jamie Mulgrew’s screamer was followed by Ethan Devine’s extra-time strike – and lifted two consecutive league titles.
However, all of those achievements have now been topped after European progression and Daniels hopes teams from Northern Ireland and Wales qualifying becomes the norm.
"We'll be going to Florence now in four weeks,” he said. “Fiorentina away is amazing.
"One of my best mates, Aaron McEneff, plays for Shamrock Rovers and we got them too and his brother Jordan is at Larne so they’ll be playing against each other.
"Rory Holden (Northern Ireland U21 international) is at TNS too and we've helped to put the club in the history books and it's nice a lot of local boys have been involved in getting their clubs into Europe.
"I hope this becomes more regular. For us now I think it opens the door and gives us belief that we can do it. It's more attainable now and Larne will feel the same. They've a great structure and Kenny Bruce has came in and did the same thing as Mike Harris here at TNS where they've a long-term plan and if someone believes in it then it can work.
"If you get things right off the pitch and get recruitment right, then why not? There are good enough players in Northern Ireland and Wales - it's within reach."
Daniels looks forward to passing memories gained this summer down through generations, reflecting on the time he scored against Ferencvaros, who ultimately qualified for the Europa League, providing an assist for Brad Young’s Champions League opener and the historic 3-0 victory in Lithuania over FK Panevezys.
"It's nice to have all the memories online and you can show kids and grandkids in the future the games we played in,” he added. “It has been amazing.
"It's an amazing experience playing in Europe and travelling...we played some really good sides with good tactics and then to experience the cultural side of it too in places like Montenegro, Budapest - it has been great.
"I've played every minute so it has been intense but you're playing against the better teams in Europe which is what you want to do."
Having watched on as Mulgrew’s stunner started Linfield’s journey to the Conference League play-offs before David Healy’s side ultimately lost out on penalties to RFS, Daniels is delighted to see his former league have representation on the continental stage.
"I was buzzing for Larne,” he added. “I know quite a few players there and it's nice to see people breaking the mould.
"Linfield have been close a couple of times to doing it - they beat us in the Champions League that year (2022) when I'd just signed and Jamie Mulgrew scored a screamer. Linfield probably should have went through that year so it's nice to see an Irish League club with local lads doing well."
