Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Dungannon Swifts youngster Darren Robinson says he’s ready to impress at Hartlepool United after “a hectic couple of days” in sealing his temporary move from Derby County.

Robinson made one senior Premiership appearance while at Dungannon before departing for Derby in 2021 and signed a new two-year contract extension at Pride Park earlier this year, but will now look to gain further senior experience in the National League.

The 19-year-old will stay at Victoria Park until January as Hartlepool, who were in the Football League pyramid as recently as 2022/23, look to improve on last season’s 12th-placed finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barely 24 hours after signing, Robinson was on the bench for Tuesday’s away victory over Tamworth and is in line to make his debut in Saturday’s home clash against Wealdstone before taking on Woking two days later.

DERBY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Darren Robinson of Derby battles for the ball with Ty Barnett of Wolverhampton during the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match between Derby County and Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 at Pride Park on November 08, 2023 in Derby, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

"It has been a hectic couple of days - I only found out on Monday, I was on the bench Tuesday night, travelled up here Wednesday and trained yesterday so I've finally got to settle in and I'm looking forward to it,” he told the club’s media channel. "Everyone has been really welcoming and it was great to come straight into a game. I met them all at Tamworth at the hotel and everyone has been really good. I've settled in quickly.

"I can't wait to get going. I want to play as many matches as I can, keep kicking on and hopefully do well. It's a massive club and I'm looking forward to getting started. I need to take my chance when it comes.

"I've played for Northern Ireland since I was no age up to the U21s and played for Derby, but I want to get out now and get games under my belt and kick on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson was handed his Championship debut by Wayne Rooney as a late substitute in April 2022 and was named Derby’s Scholar of the Year for a second consecutive campaign in May 2023.