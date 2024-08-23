'It's a massive club' - Former Irish League youngster keen to make most of National League loan after signing new Derby County contract
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Robinson made one senior Premiership appearance while at Dungannon before departing for Derby in 2021 and signed a new two-year contract extension at Pride Park earlier this year, but will now look to gain further senior experience in the National League.
The 19-year-old will stay at Victoria Park until January as Hartlepool, who were in the Football League pyramid as recently as 2022/23, look to improve on last season’s 12th-placed finish.
Barely 24 hours after signing, Robinson was on the bench for Tuesday’s away victory over Tamworth and is in line to make his debut in Saturday’s home clash against Wealdstone before taking on Woking two days later.
"It has been a hectic couple of days - I only found out on Monday, I was on the bench Tuesday night, travelled up here Wednesday and trained yesterday so I've finally got to settle in and I'm looking forward to it,” he told the club’s media channel. "Everyone has been really welcoming and it was great to come straight into a game. I met them all at Tamworth at the hotel and everyone has been really good. I've settled in quickly.
"I can't wait to get going. I want to play as many matches as I can, keep kicking on and hopefully do well. It's a massive club and I'm looking forward to getting started. I need to take my chance when it comes.
"I've played for Northern Ireland since I was no age up to the U21s and played for Derby, but I want to get out now and get games under my belt and kick on."
Robinson was handed his Championship debut by Wayne Rooney as a late substitute in April 2022 and was named Derby’s Scholar of the Year for a second consecutive campaign in May 2023.
He was part of 10 matchday squads as Derby gained promotion from League One back into England’s second-tier and also captained the club’s U21 side.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.