David Healy says it remains “a privilege” to manage Linfield after signing a contract extension earlier this week to stay at Windsor Park amid strong links with Raith Rovers.

Rumours circulated last weekend that Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer could be set to depart for Scottish Championship outfit Raith after nearly nine years in charge of the South Belfast club with personal terms reportedly agreed, but Healy ultimately penned a new one-year deal on Monday to end all speculation.

Having won five Irish League titles since succeeding Warren Feeney in October 2015, Healy’s main task will be to wrestle the Gibson Cup off back-to-back champions Larne, who get their campaign underway on Sunday with a trip to Coleraine after achieving history by progressing to the UEFA Conference League league phase.

Healy took charge of his first game since confirming his future in Friday night’s 2-2 Premiership draw with Portadown where Ryan Mayse netted a last-gasp equaliser after Matthew Fitzpatrick earlier scored a brace.

Linfield manager David Healy. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"I’ve been on record numerous times to say how privileged I am to manage this great football club,” he said. “I’ll get my head down now, like I always do, and get back to work on Monday for the County Antrim Shield against Ballyclare – that’s my job and responsibility.

"It’s a privilege to manage this club, a joy and we’ve had lots of joy previously. It’s now my job and responsibility to bring success.”

Due to international call-ups, Linfield’s next league match will be a hotly-anticipated showdown against Larne at Windsor Park on September 14 with the Blues opening up a 13-point advantage having gone unbeaten through the first five games (four wins, one draw).

The challenge of winning another league title will likely have became even harder with the Inver Reds receiving a multi-million pound windfall for their European success, but Healy admits it’s a “wonderful achievement” from Tiernan Lynch’s side.

"Great credit to Larne,” he added. “I sent congratulatory messages to all...it’s a wonderful achievement for them being the first to do it.

"There will be percentages of supporters who don’t want clubs to get too much success. I sent my congratulations to all and they were well received. We wish them well going forward.

"The 13-point advantage means nothing. We’re looking at ourselves and need to do our job, The disappointing thing is we didn’t maximise the points we wanted to get tonight.”

Reflecting on Friday’s match, Healy said: “It’s disappointing. We got ourselves in front early and didn’t go and capitalise – we had so many opportunities in the first-half to get a second so it’s frustrating we didn’t do that.

"We let a poor goal in, didn’t deal with the first one and then it’s a tap in because we didn’t work hard enough to get back in, which is disappointing.