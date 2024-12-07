Linfield supporters have labelled the late postponement of their Premiership clash with Dungannon Swifts as “a kick in the teeth for fans” after many only found out about the decision when they’d arrived at Stangmore Park.

With the effects of Storm Darragh being felt around Northern Ireland, many Irish League matches, including top-flight fixtures between Loughgall vs Larne, Glentoran vs Ballymena United, Glenavon vs Crusaders and Cliftonville vs Carrick Rangers, were all called off due to safety concerns or failing pitch inspections.

That left just Dungannon’s home showdown with league leaders Linfield as the sole survivor from scheduled 3pm kick-offs, but the decision was then taken by the referee to postpone with an announcement made on social media at 1:50pm.

Linfield had already published their team sheet for the match and many fans were either in the ground or travelling to it – the Blues faithful at Stangmore Park say they were aware of supporters making the trip from as far away as Londonderry – and were left hugely disappointed with how the whole situation has been handled.

Linfield fans were left frustrated after Saturday's postponement. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

"It’s extremely frustrating,” said Lorna Smyth of 1st Bangor Linfield Supporters Club. “Other matches were called off this morning and our bus was booked for 12pm – there was absolutely no information put out about this match at all and no news of any pitch inspection.

"We all left on the bus and we’re now out of pocket. It was £370 for our bus alone and just as we got in through the door we were told by the bar staff that the referee has called this one.

"It’s a long journey and we have kids on the bus, elderly people and we travel around the country for Linfield. Here we are left disappointed and out of pocket.

"There were 33 people on our bus and we’re left out of pocket because the supporters clubs pay for it and the passengers pay their way. We’ll have to come down here again and then pay for another bus.

"There’s nobody from Linfield or Dungannon, apart from the bar staff, in here to speak to anybody and we’re not the only supporters club that have travelled. It’s not good.”

Having watched as other matches were cancelled earlier on Saturday, Smyth believes a call should have been made before allowing fans to travel to County Tyrone.

"It’s a total kick in the teeth for fans – they could have done something about this,” she added. “When they were cancelling other matches, they could have cancelled this one too but chose not to.

"We were led to believe that a decision was to be made by 11am on every match but that certainly didn’t happen today.”

Another Linfield supporter added: “It’s very frustrating. I’m with a friend who kindly drove me down and literally we were five minutes away from Dungannon when I got a call saying it was off.

"Everybody is in the same boat with no matches or sporting events off, but at least making a decision early would have helped the situation.

"I don’t know why the decision was only taken at 1:50pm. I know the referee is the one that has to make it but it was too late for fans that are travelling from all over the country.

"Personally, 10am would have been suitable because I personally know of people coming from Londonderry for this match. They were on their way around 11am to the ground.