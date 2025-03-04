On a night that will live long in Glentoran’s memory for all the wrong reasons, Aaron Wightman wants to draw on the sole positive of a shock Irish Cup exit to second-tier Bangor.

​Wightman joined play for the second half with the Glens trailing 3-0 on the way to a 3-1 quarter-final defeat that the 21-year-old Academy graduate is hoping to now use as a platform to help get back on track over a strong finish to the season.

Additional minutes tonight at home to Ballymena United in the Sports Direct Premiership would mark another step forward for Wightman following 11 months of injury frustration.

In a season featuring limited appearances off injury issues, Wightman is determined to turn individual forward momentum into collective gains.

Glentoran's Aaron Wightman (left) battling against Bangor in the Clearer Water Irish Cup quarter-final defeat that marked his welcome return from injury. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

Victory tonight over Ballymena United on a welcome return home following a string of tough road tests would put the Glens clear by five points in second spot.

“The past 11 months have been incredibly tough,” said Wightman. “At times, it felt like one setback after another...but I’ve given everything to get back to fit again and now my only focus is on what’s ahead.

“Friday night was bittersweet...on a personal level, stepping back onto the pitch was a huge moment for me as it’s what I’ve worked so hard for but, as a team, we know the result wasn’t good enough and that’s what matters most.

“Now, it’s about using this as a platform and continuing to build my fitness and making sure I’m in the best possible shape to contribute in the crucial weeks ahead.

"We have so much still to play for and I’m determined to play my part in helping us finish the season as strongly as possible.”

An Oval appearance would mark Wightman’s eighth fixture of the campaign in Glentoran colours.

“We know exactly what to expect from Ballymena,” he said. “They’re a well-drilled side, tough to break down and they’ve caused us problems in previous meetings.

"They’re still pushing for a top-six place, so they’ll come here with plenty to play for and we have to be ready for that challenge.

“We know we’ll need to be at our best to get the result but being back at home, in front of our fans, gives us that extra boost.

"They’ve backed us in numbers through a tough run of away games and we want to repay that support by delivering a performance that strengthens our position and extends our lead in second place.”

Wightman added: “This is the first time in my career that I’ve had to deal with not just one but two long-term injuries in quick succession and it’s been a real test, both physically and mentally.

“When you’re injured, you spend endless hours in the gym, away from the squad, watching from the sidelines, desperate to be back out there playing.

"But I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have a brilliant support system around me at the club.

“The lads, Declan (Devine, manager), his coaching staff and the medical team have been outstanding.