'I’ve more important things to concentrate on': Glentoran boss Declan Devine dismisses claims of disrespect after Linfield guard of honour decision

Declan Devine has dismissed claims of disrespect after Glentoran opted not to give league champions Linfield a guard of honour earlier this month, saying he congratulated David Healy on multiple occasions for their Premiership title triumph.

After both Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders welcomed the Blues onto the pitch with a guard of honour following Healy’s side reclaiming the Gibson Cup, their ‘Big Two’ rivals chose not to do the same at Windsor Park on April 5 – the same afternoon as Linfield lifted the title.

In the first time Devine has spoken to media since, the former Derry City chief says he had paid respects to Healy for their “amazing season” and acknowledged the achievement.

"From my point of view, I’m not going to comment on guards of honour, I’ve more important things to concentrate on,” said Devine. “I always give respect to anybody who achieves.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"The week before we played them I met David and all his backroom staff at the Harry Cavan Youth Cup final and congratulated them on an amazing season and winning the league title.

"I also text David – people don’t understand. I won’t make any comment on a guard of honour, but Declan Devine as a human being is the first to congratulate any fellow manager because I know how difficult it is.

"That’s my outlook. I congratulated David in front of his own staff and also did it privately. My sole focus going into football matches is to win.

"When the dust settles on everything, I think I’m more gracious and experienced enough to congratulate everybody on success.”

Glentoran remain in pole position to secure automatic European football, currently sitting one point ahead of Larne in the race for second, and their task will be closing the gap on Linfield next season.

"We have to continue to strive to get better,” added Devine. “We’ve done a lot of our work in tying down players for next season and we need that consistency in our recruitment and knowing you’re building something.

"Linfield have been so consistent...I don’t think they’ve dropped too many points since we beat them in November, that’s full credit to their manager and he deserves all the praise because they have been head and shoulders above the rest.

"They had that mentality this year of winning games regardless of if they were behind or in front, that’s something we have to build as a club.