Jim Ervin delight as Ballymena United star responds to 'next level' challenge by playing key role in Glenavon victory

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin revealed he challenged Donal Rocks to take his game “to the next level” by adding goals – and the Sky Blues midfielder responded in style with an opening day brace securing a 2-0 Premiership triumph over Glenavon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rocks came into the fixture at Mourneview Park having only previously netted once in the league since joining Ballymena from Cliftonville, but he showed his potential in Lurgan with very different finishes.

The 25-year-old struck on the stroke of half-time, prodding home Matthew Clarke’s delightful cross at the back post, before unleashing a long-range rocket from over 30 yards which was sent in via the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rocks is a player who has earned Ervin’s full trust, playing virtually every game when available, and he has been handed extra responsibility after being named vice-captain to skipper Sean O’Neill alongside Patrick McEleney.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"He’s jumping about in there celebrating!" laughed Ervin. “I love everything about him – his energy, tenacity in midfield and we’ve said for him to get to the next level can he add goals to his game?

"He certainly did that today. The second one I definitely wasn’t expecting! Maybe the first at the back post you can anticipate from him, but the second goal was a wonderful strike.

"Rocksy was saying his legs were like jelly so he hit it because he didn’t want to run! He just smashed it and thankfully it went in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When he hit the shot I was ready to scream at him, but then I started celebrating! Two minutes before it he made a couple of lung-busting runs and was struggling to get back in.

"We needed energy in midfield so we were anticipating possibly taking him off and then he scores a wonder goal like that and I couldn’t!

“We had to let it sit for five or 10 minutes before we took him off...he was out on his feet and I’m not surprised with the amount of ground he covered.”

Saturday’s result marked the first time in five years that Ballymena have kicked off their Premiership campaign on a winning note and Ervin will be hoping they can use the platform to build momentum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sky Blues lost each of their opening six matches during Ervin’s first season in charge while it took them five games to record a maiden triumph last term.

Ballymena were due to face reigning champions Linfield on Friday evening but that fixture has been postponed due to the Blues’ European run.

"It’s something to build on now,” added Ervin. "Three points and a clean sheet, which pleases me the most...as part of the defenders union I pride myself on clean sheets and it’s something we haven’t managed to do an awful lot of.

"It’s good to get that on the opening day of the season.

"I feel first half we should have been in 2-0 up. They were trying to hit us on the counter but we created so many chances where the final ball or movement wasn’t quite there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were disappointed to only be going in at 1-0. We knew we were going to get a reaction from them, I know what Paddy’s (McLaughlin) teams are about.