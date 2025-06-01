Jim Ervin feels arrival of former Linfield star represents 'big coup' for Ballymena United
Clarke spent over a decade at Windsor Park, winning five Premiership titles alongside three League Cup crowns and two Irish Cups before joining Scottish outfit Livingston last summer.
The 31-year-old made 20 Scottish Championship appearances last term as David Martindale’s side secured promotion back to the Premiership at the first attempt, scoring two goals in the process, and also lifted the Challenge Cup following March’s 5-0 triumph over Queen’s Park.
Clarke’s involvement had been limited in recent months with the left-back’s final league appearance coming in February and he has now sealed an Irish League return with Ballymena.
"Matthew is a brilliant signing, he is a big coup for us,” said Ervin. “When a player of his calibre comes up, you'd be stupid not to be interested and after a few conversations, thankfully he thought here was the place for him.
"The experience he brings with him is huge from our point of view. Sometimes it's just about adding that bit of know-how to the team.
"Matthew can play a variety of positions, so it's huge for us with what we're looking to do."
Clarke joins goalkeeper Declan Breen and Ryan McNickle, who scored 20 Championship goals last season for Newry City, as new arrivals at The Showgrounds as Ballymena look to improve on last season’s ninth-placed league finish.
Ervin has also moved quickly to tie down star talent with the likes of Josh Carson, Kian Corbally and Andy Scott all committing their futures to the club alongside Donal Rocks and Calvin McCurry.
Former Linfield and Carrick Rangers defender Ervin previously admitted it could be a busy summer at Ballymena as he looks to strengthen his squad.
"It’ll be a busy couple of weeks and months until we’re back in late-June,” he told the club’s media channel last month. "There does need to be a freshness about the place, we do need that bit more quality and experience in certain areas, so we do expect a number of players to come in over the coming weeks.”
