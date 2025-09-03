Jim Ervin provides injury updates on key Ballymena United personnel and explains player absence

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 16:09 BST
Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin has provided injury updates on a number of players – and eased any potential worries of key personnel not involved in their Co Antrim Shield win over Ballyclare Comrades.

The Sky Blues have made a solid start to the new season, winning three of their opening four Premiership matches, and secured Shield progress as Success Edogun and Jack O’Reilly netted in a 2-0 triumph.

Daire O’Connor made his first start since joining The Showgrounds outfit from Hamilton Academical while Daithi McCallion, who impressed last term, also started at Dixon Park.

Patrick McEleney, David Toure and Calvin McCurry weren’t involved in the squad at all, but Ervin has confirmed that was due to the trio being rested after a busy start to the campaign rather than through any injury concerns.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)placeholder image
Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Ervin has been without winger Andy Scott since February while Josh Carson has yet to feature this season after picking up an injury during pre-season.

"There were players not in the squad just resting,” Ervin told the club’s media channel. “Patrick, Calvin and DT were given a complete rest.

“We’ve a couple of injuries. Andy Scott has been a frustrating one – he has been out since February. He was doing his rehab, was coming through it well and then had a bit of a setback. He’s currently doing his rehab at the minute.

"Josh Carson got injured in a pre-season game in Dublin and he’s progressing, although it’s slow.

"Alex Gawne took a knock when he was playing for the reserves against Coleraine two weeks ago and again he’s progressing well...hopefully he will be available for next weekend.

"James Hood took a wee niggle in training, so he’s one where tonight was too early for him but he should be in and around the squad for the weekend.

“It’s nothing serious with the guys who weren’t involved, it was more just giving them a break.

"We’ve a large squad and I’ve had the luxury of having to leave six players out most weeks, so we were giving boys a break who had done high numbers in the first four league games.

"We have to trust players in the squad to come on and perform when they are given an opportunity. We had to make sure we did that tonight.”

Ballymena will continue their Premiership campaign with a home clash against Glentoran on Saturday afternoon.

