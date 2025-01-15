Jim Magilton believes Cliftonville youngster has 'immense potential' after signing first professional contract
Sheridan, who has been capped at youth level by the Republic of Ireland, made his Premiership debut on the final day of last season as a late substitute against Linfield at Windsor Park and also featured in the Charity Shield earlier this term.
The 17-year-old joins fellow Reds youngsters Ryan Corrigan and Keevan Hawthorne in signing a maiden professional contract after the latter pair put pen to paper on new deals in May.
Corrigan has became an established member of Magilton’s senior squad throughout this season, making 16 Premiership appearances and scored the winner in a 2-1 success over league leaders Linfield in October, while Hawthorne was recently sent on loan to Championship outfit Ballyclare Comrades for the remainder of this campaign.
Sheridan will hope to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Corrigan, Shea Kearney and Odhran Casey in progressing through into the senior ranks and Magilton feels he has a bright future.
“Joe Sheridan is an outstanding young midfield player with immense potential and has already gained international recognition,” he said. “The Club is confident he’ll develop further this season and, with a strong pre-season, make him a key player next year.
“Patience and time are always key in young players’ development but there is no doubt his talent and promise are sure to excite our fans, who can look forward to seeing him showcase his skills and make a significant impact on the team.
“We are delighted that he has signed his first professional contract with us.”
Magilton has shown a willingness to give youth a chance at Solitude after also handing 15-year-old Coran Madden his Premiership debut earlier this season as the in-demand youngster provided Rory Hale with an assist seconds after coming off the bench against Loughgall.
