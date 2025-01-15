Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton believes teenage midfielder Joe Sheridan has “immense potential” after signing his first professional contract with the Reds.

Sheridan, who has been capped at youth level by the Republic of Ireland, made his Premiership debut on the final day of last season as a late substitute against Linfield at Windsor Park and also featured in the Charity Shield earlier this term.

The 17-year-old joins fellow Reds youngsters Ryan Corrigan and Keevan Hawthorne in signing a maiden professional contract after the latter pair put pen to paper on new deals in May.

Corrigan has became an established member of Magilton’s senior squad throughout this season, making 16 Premiership appearances and scored the winner in a 2-1 success over league leaders Linfield in October, while Hawthorne was recently sent on loan to Championship outfit Ballyclare Comrades for the remainder of this campaign.

Joe Sheridan with Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. (Photo by Cliftonville FC)

Sheridan will hope to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Corrigan, Shea Kearney and Odhran Casey in progressing through into the senior ranks and Magilton feels he has a bright future.

“Joe Sheridan is an outstanding young midfield player with immense potential and has already gained international recognition,” he said. “The Club is confident he’ll develop further this season and, with a strong pre-season, make him a key player next year.

“Patience and time are always key in young players’ development but there is no doubt his talent and promise are sure to excite our fans, who can look forward to seeing him showcase his skills and make a significant impact on the team.

“We are delighted that he has signed his first professional contract with us.”