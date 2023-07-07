The 22-year-old also enjoyed a spell at Drogheda United, where he helped them win the First Division title in 2020, and started his career out with Dundalk – a club which Magilton served as Sporting Director and interim manager in 2021.

“I’m really pleased to be here and looking forward to getting started,” Odumosu told the club’s website. “It’s always exciting to explore new options and the chance to come to Cliftonville was something I was keen to do.

"Now that the deal is signed, I want to do my absolute best for my team-mates and the club.”

New Cliftonville signing David Odumosu with manager Jim Magilton. PIC: Cliftonville FC

Magilton is confident that his new recruit can provide competition to current number one Nathan Gartside ahead of their Premiership opener against Linfield on August 5.

“David first came to my attention when he was with Dundalk and there was a general feeling around the club that he should never have been allowed to leave,” said Magilton. “He’s since been at Drogheda and then St Pat’s, but I’ve kept tabs on him and, when the opportunity arose to bring him to Cliftonville, I spoke to St Pat’s Manager Jon Daly and he had nothing but good things to say about him.

“He’ll improve the competition in our goalkeeping department and that’s what you want any signing to do – raise the all-round quality because the competition he’ll provide to Nathan Gartside will be brilliant to get the best out of both of them.”

The Reds also confirmed that both Donal Rocks and Declan Breen will depart on loan to Ballymena United and Ballyclare Comrades respectively.

Northern Ireland youth international Rocks spent time with Newry City last season before returning to Solitude in February while Breen will go back to Ballyclare for a second consecutive campaign.

“Declan had a great season with Ballyclare last year and I know Stephen Small was delighted with him,” he added. “He’ll go back down there to play regular football which will be great for his development, which is something we’re keeping a close eye on.

“In terms of Donal, going to Ballymena will let him play Premiership football on a regular basis.

"Jim Ervin and Stefan Seaton know him very well and I know they’ll look after him but, again, he’s another player whose development we’ll be watching closely.

“It’s been a busy night in terms of players going in and out but we’re still working away on other targets with a view to bringing them in.