Jim Magilton confident former Huddersfield Town striker 'has the ability to score lots of goals' for Cliftonville

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton believes new striker Conor Falls “has the ability to score lots of goals” after joining the Reds following his exit from Huddersfield Town.

The Northern Ireland U21 international marks Magilton’s first signing of the summer as the North Belfast outfit prepare for next month’s European showdown with St Joseph’s.

Falls came through the youth ranks at Glentoran before joining Huddersfield in 2020, starring for the B team alongside enjoying brief loan spells at Stalybridge, Liversedge and Curzon Ashton.

The 21-year-old, who is from Cookstown, was handed his League One debut as a late substitute in December’s 4-0 triumph over Cambridge United by former Northern Ireland international Michael Duff after recovering from an injury-hit period.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton with new signing Conor Falls. (Photo by Cliftonville FC)

Having been released by Huddersfield at the end of last season, Falls has now returned home and Magilton believes he has all the attributes required to thrive at Solitude.

“Conor is a lad I’ve known since he was in the IFA programme,” Magilton told the club’s website. “He’s a centre forward who has the ability to score lots of goals.

"He’s physical, he’s a great size, he can run, he’s very athletic and he’s a young lad who’s determined to do well.”

Falls was part of a Huddersfield squad that also included countrymen Callum Marshall, who spent last season on loan from West Ham United, and Brodie Spencer while Duff was at the helm before being relieved of his duties in March.

It was while watching the club’s B team in December when Duff first recognised Falls’ ability and he quickly moved to hand him a senior league debut.

"If I'm being brutally honest, I didn't really know who Conor was two weeks ago,” Duff told the club’s media channel at the time. “I went to watch the B team and walked over after 30 minutes and went 'who is that?'.

"He has been injured for 18 months so I haven't seen him and I thought he looked good.

"It shows where we are at in terms of bare bones but what I liked about it was in the 90th minute I turned around and said 'get Conor ready' and in 15 seconds he's standing beside me ready because he's desperate to get on the pitch.