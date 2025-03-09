Jim Magilton hails 'genius' Joe Gormley after Cliftonville legend secures BetMcLean Cup glory with 'uncoachable' quality

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton hailed club legend Joe Gormley as a “genius” after his touch of class secured BetMcLean Cup glory over Glentoran at Windsor Park.

Introduced off the bench, the Reds’ record goalscorer produced the match-defining moment in extra-time with his trademark movement followed up by expertly tucking home Ryan Corrigan’s pinpoint pass from close range.

Now 35, Gormley continues to show his sharpshooting prowess, moving to 18 goals for the season across all competitions after collecting a fifth League Cup winner’s medal and 11th major trophy of his career.

It was a match in which both teams struggled to convert their chances – a combination of slack finishing and superb saves from both goalkeepers – but Magilton knew he could always rely on class act Gormley to produce the goods.

Joe Gormley celebrates with Cliftonville supporters after his BetMcLean Cup final winner. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"Ryan Corrigan does a wonderful job in holding off and has the vision,” said Magilton. “His (Gormley) timing is uncoachable.

"His movement in the box is just up there with the very best and then having that quality finish...there are very few people who I have been around in my lifetime that have that.

"They are geniuses in the box and that’s what Joe is – a genius.

"There are just moments in the big games that these special players have, they just have it, and there’s a sense of awareness and calmness.

"Everything must stand still for them because the quality of finish takes it away from the goalkeeper...he uses the pace on the cross and it’s just wonderful.

"When you have someone like that it’s an added advantage. When you’re bringing him on you’re just thinking ‘goal’ if you can create enough chances.”

On his final strike, Gormley said: "It’s my job to score goals.

"I always feel confident that I’ll score goals and the ball fell to me and I was able to put it in the net.

"I believe I’ll score in every game I play. It’s down to the boys creating chances for me and over my years at Cliftonville I’ve been very lucky to play with so many good players who create chances for me.