Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton hailed Joe Gormley as “one of the most instinctive finishers I’ve ever been around” after the Reds’ record scorer netted in their 2-1 Premiership victory over Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

Gormley, drafted into the starting line-up after coming off the bench in last weekend’s opening triumph against Portadown, showed the same predatory instincts that have been on display in the Irish League over the past 15 years by smashing a fine first-time effort beyond Gareth Deane in the 17th minute after the ball had dropped to him on the edge of the box.

Midfielder Shea Gordon then doubled Cliftonville’s advantage after his surging run was found by a pinpoint Ronan Doherty cross before the Lurgan Blues began to apply pressure and gave themselves a lifeline through James Doona’s strike – Glenavon benefiting from a rare Reds defensive lapse.

Jim Magilton has lost three crucial strikers this summer as Ronan Hale, Ben Wilson and Sam Ashford all departed for moves across the water – the trio combined for 38 Premiership goals last season – but in Gormley he has an undeniable Irish League great within his ranks.

Cliftonville's Joe Gormley celebrates with his team-mates after his goal. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker

The 34-year-old has scored over 250 times in a distinguished Cliftonville career, helping the North Belfast outfit collect 10 major trophies along the way, and Magilton, who spent time managing in England with Ipswich Town and Queen’s Park Rangers, reserved the highest praise for his attacking ace.

"Joe is one of the most instinctive finishers I’ve ever been around,” he said. “His awareness of where the goal is and his technique and quality is as good as I’ve been around. He’s a wonderful finisher and we needed that.

"Joe’s movement is so good that it’s very difficult to stop. That’s instinctive and his movement, no matter where we are on the pitch, is always positive and he always gives midfield players that opportunity to hit a forward pass and that’s very important.

"Ryan Curran gets another 90 minutes under his belt which is massive and he’s finding his feet again. We got (Destiny) Ojo minutes, Ryan Corrigan minutes. It’s a long season and we’ll need everybody pulling in the right direction."

Despite picking up three points which helped maintain Cliftonville’s unbeaten start ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Dungannon Swifts, Magilton has called on his players to raise their levels in the coming weeks.

"That’s two games on the trot where we’ve allowed the opposition into the game when we should have been out of sight in terms of chances created,” he added. “We just had a little panic...I know it’s game two but our standard of performance has to be better.

"I’m very hard on them...they’re sitting in there thinking ‘didn’t we win the game?’ – yeah we did and I’m delighted because this is a difficult place to come, but my expectations are high and the standard needs to get better.”

Magilton has also confirmed Cliftonville are set to be without talisman Rory Hale for “months” after an ankle ligament injury sustained against Larne in the Charity Shield while there are doubts surrounding Shea Kearney, who was replaced at half-time, and Ruaridhri Donnelly going into their Swifts showdown.

"It’s too early to say on Shea,” he said. “Rory Hale will be months – it’s ankle ligaments. Ruaridhri Donnelly came off last week with a slight hamstring strain and we can’t take chances.