Jim Magilton heaps praise on Cliftonville star after yet 'another good performance' in Carrick Rangers triumph

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton heaped praise on goalkeeper PJ Morrison after “another good performance” helped his side end Carrick Rangers’ unbeaten Premiership run with a 2-1 triumph at Taylors Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Rory Hale put the Reds ahead early on before Jack Keaney doubled their advantage in the second half.

Morrison, who was credited with five saves throughout the match, denied Jack Scott’s late penalty and even though Paul Heatley struck in the dying seconds for Carrick, Magilton’s men secured a second consecutive league win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish stopper Morrison joined Cliftonville from Alloa Athletic ahead of this season and having sat on the bench for their Conference League qualifying defeat to St Joseph’s alongside an opening league loss to Bangor, the 27-year-old has forced his way in ahead of Lewis Ridd.

PJ Morrison saves Jack Scott's penalty. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

“PJ has made a massive save at 1-0 and then, obviously, the penalty save is crucial,” said Magilton. “It’s another good performance to add to a lot of good performances from him and, when we talk about competition for places, let’s not forget that Lewis Ridd is a great young goalkeeper as well as he’s always pushing PJ to be better and they’re getting the best out of one another.”

Magilton is dealing with several injuries – Tom Lavery and Darien Wauchope were added to the list ahead of Saturday’s fixture – while Joe Sheridan, who recently signed a new contract extension, was on international duty with Republic of Ireland U19s.

“We were down bodies,” added Magilton. “Jack Keaney has only passed a fitness test prior to the game and with others out, the lads that have come in have shown an appetite to do well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As I’ve said multiple times, it’s about competition and those lads that come in have to stake a claim and, credit to them, they really stood up and we’re delighted with the result.

“We recognised Carrick’s strengths and what they do really, really well. They’ve got runners, they’ve got pace, they’ve got that physical presence and you have to match that.

"Then you have to have the brains, confidence and courage to play round that. I thought we did that really well but, as we always do, we made it difficult for ourselves.