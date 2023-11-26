Jim Magilton praised Cliftonville’s quartet of attacking stars for all playing their role as the Reds secured North Belfast derby bragging rights by beating Crusaders 3-0 at Solitude.

Cliftonville celebrate after Joe Gormley opened the scoring in their 3-0 Premiership win against Crusaders at Solitude, Belfast. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Club record goalscorer Joe Gormley tapped home from close range in the 35th minute after Ronan Hale’s initial header had been saved by Jonny Tuffey before Ronan set up older brother Rory to double Cliftonville’s advantage.

The Premiership’s top marksman Ben Wilson, who started on the bench having been sick for most of the week, then produced a stunning finish from a narrow angle to seal a second consecutive 3-0 league derby triumph for Magilton’s men.

Ronan Hale and Gormley were replaced after 70 minutes by Wilson and Sam Ashford, and with Ryan Curran still to return from injury, Magilton has a plethora of quality options at his disposal.

“Ben has been ill all week and only trained for a limited time on Thursday night, so our mind was made up by that – but I had a hunch about Joe,” he told the club’s website. “He always saves one or two moments for these types of games and I thought he would make an impact, which he did.

“Ronan Hale made a massive impact too and at the start of the season, we didn’t have the luxury of bringing people off the bench – and that’s not being disrespectful to those who were on the bench – but to have Sam Ashford and Ben sitting there ready and chomping at the bit is huge for us and, again, we felt it was the right time to put them into the game because they have pace, they play on shoulders and they’re dangerous. They’ve come on and worked their socks off.”

Crusaders’ biggest chance came in the second-half through Paul Heatley, who was perhaps fortunate to remain on the pitch after an apparent elbow on Chris Gallagher in the opening stages, and Magilton was pleased to keep yet another clean sheet against a Crues side that have scored more away from home (19) than any other top-flight team this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s obviously a great result but I’m just as pleased with how we managed the game,” he added. “We limited a very good Crusaders side to very few chances and we’re absolutely delighted with the performance, another clean sheet and three goals.