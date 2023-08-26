​The 26-year-old marked his return from suspension by netting in comfortable victories over Newry City and Carrick Rangers as Magilton’s reign at Solitude got off to the perfect start.

They suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday evening against Linfield and face an equally tough assignment today with reigning champions Larne providing the opposition.

Hale’s creative spark will likely be crucial if they’re to successfully bounce back against the unbeaten Inver Reds, especially with brother Ronan on the sidelines while a decision on Joe Gormley’s potential return will be made prior to kick-off.

Rory Hale celebrates after scoring Cliftonville's fourth goal against Carrick Rangers. PIC: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

"I'm absolutely delighted with Rory,” said Magilton. “He is a catalyst for a lot of good things that happen within the team.

"He's so lively, energetic, has real quality, sees passes and has a real cutting edge.

"Those are the sort of qualities that I like. He has been very impressive and is an important part of the team."

Cliftonville flew under the radar when it came to many pre-season predictions – but that’s certainly not the case anymore after four impressive performances.

While the ruthlessness of their early season form may have came as a surprise to some, Magilton had confidence in the group he was inheriting.

"I looked at the group of players and knew there was a talented group,” he added. "I knew we had to add and we'll continue to try and get a few more bodies in, but I certainly knew there was no question they could play.

"The framework was there to have a positive start and we've been in eight weeks now so that transformation has been huge for us.

"They have to show courage and have to have self-belief and they've done that."

Occasions like this evening were undoubtedly a major source of motivation for Magilton to make the move back into management after a six-year hiatus, which was briefly broken up by 10 games in interim charge of Dundalk.

He watched on as Larne lifted their first-ever Premiership title last term and is full of praise for both the club and their manager, Tiernan Lynch.

"They were worthy champions last year and I thought they were excellent,” he said. "We'll be ready for them and look forward to it.

"It's a massive challenge for us.

"I was a frequent visitor at Larne and loved everything about the place and how they went about their business on and off the pitch.

"I spoke to Kenny (Bruce) a few times and I liked the buzz and what he has done.

"That buzz can only take you so far, so as a coach and manager you have to start delivering because ultimately you'll be judged on performances and results.

"Tiernan did a wonderful job with Seamus (Lynch) and Gary Haveron and they are really good people.