Joe Thomson admits Larne will look to “attack and be brave” in tonight’s UEFA Conference League play-off second-leg against Lincoln Red Imps with Irish League history on the line at Inver Park.

Tiernan Lynch’s side carry a one-goal deficit into the reverse tie having lost out 2-1 last week in Portugal to the Red Imps, who have been crowned champions of Gibraltar 21 times in the past 24 years, after Matty Lusty’s early thunderbolt was cancelled out by strikes from Kike Gomez and Joe.

The Inver Reds are potentially just 90 minutes away from becoming the first-ever Irish League side to book their spot in the group stages of European competition, which would bring a further multi-million pound windfall and could see them set up dream clashes against the likes of Premier League giants Chelsea.

They’ll be hoping to recreate special scenes from two weeks ago when the reigning Premiership champions defeated FC Ballkani in a dramatic penalty shootout in County Antrim – an evening Lynch admitted was “right up there” amongst the best nights in the club’s history.

Larne's Joe Thomson celebrates scoring against Linfield last season. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Larne have enjoyed tremendous success at home over recent years, losing just two of their last 38 league matches, and Thomson, who has played a key role across recent weeks, is hoping for more.

"We've been in the position before a couple of times of being three down away from home and it makes it hard in the second-leg,” he told the club’s media channel. “It's all to play for. Our home form is good and hopefully we'll have a big backing and get over the line.

"We need to go out and attack and be brave and take our chances when we go forward. Hopefully we can be a bit better in the final third.

"We put so much into that (Ballkani) game and we spoke about it and said there's no point putting that much into it to then not do the same in these two and fall at the final hurdle. We'll be fully prepared."