John Schofield confirmed as Northern Ireland under 21s boss
John Schofield has been confirmed as manager of the Northern Ireland under 21s men’s team.
Schofield had served as a part-time assistant coach with the under 21s for over a year but will move into the permanent role having been involved in Peterborough United’s under 23s set-up.
“I’m excited for the challenge ahead,” said Schofield on the official Irish FA website. “The opportunity to become manager of a national team doesn’t come round very often so I am delighted to have been chosen by the Irish FA to lead this talented group of young men.”
The 56-year-old will replace Andy Crosby, the latter the interim under 21s boss following Ian Baraclough’s promotion to the senior role.
Northern Ireland senior men’s team manager Baraclough said: “John brings with him a wealth of experience. He’s familiar with the players and the staff, which I know will prove invaluable.”
And Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson added: “We welcome John on board with our very best wishes and look forward to supporting him in further developing a successful Northern Ireland side at this level.”
Barnsley-born Schofield moved into coaching in 2000 as head of youth development at Lincoln City and counts roles with Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Cambridge United, Notts County and Doncaster on his CV.
Schofield has also served as assistant manager at Cheltenham Town, Gillingham, Scunthorpe and York City.