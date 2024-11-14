Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Josh Magennis has pretty much seen it all during his 14 years as a Northern Ireland international, and rarely has he been as excited as he is now as Michael O'Neill's young guns continue to take huge strides forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 34, Magennis is the old man of a squad in which 10 of the 27 players called up are aged 22 or under, although few in it can match the Exeter man for his exuberant enthusiasm.

With Northern Ireland in pole position to earn promotion in the Nations League with two games left to play, Magennis has been blown away by the rapid development of this young group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I started out I had serious senior members of squad to lean back on, G (Gareth McAuley), Brunty (Chris Brunt) and Davo (Steven Davis), but the boys in the squad now have had to learn on the job," he said ahead of Friday's game against Belarus.

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

"In the best possible way, their naivety comes across in their performances. They are a breath of fresh air. What has shocked me most is how they’ve been able to take everything in their stride and still perform to such a high level without looking like there was any pressure."

Magennis earned the first of his 81 caps in 2010. There was a long slog before the reward of reaching Euro 2016, but Magennis believes this current team are on a fast track.

"The likes of Davo, Big G, Brunty, Roy (Carroll), the first time they topped a group was Euro 2016 qualifying," he said. "Some of these boys here, it's their first proper major group, I know it's the Nations League and some people don't understand it, but we have a real possibility of winning that group and the naivety of it, that they don't maybe realise how big it is until they retire, is absolutely brilliant."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magennis got his 12th international goal to complete the scoring in the 5-0 rout of Bulgaria last month. Everything came together in terms of performance and result on the night.

“I said to the boys, other than beating Greece at Windsor Park to qualify for the Euros and playing in the Euros, Bulgaria was best night I’ve been involved in with Northern Ireland," Magennis said. “Everything about it; the drama, the excitement, the atmosphere and scoring as well. I couldn’t believe how good we were.

“After in the dressing room, I said to the lads they have to appreciate what they had managed to do - not many Northern Ireland teams have been able to do that. It was amazing and unbelievable.”

Magennis values being able to pass on those experiences, but wants to be selected for his merits as a player, not a big brother. His goal showed he can still contribute at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People say to me all the time, you've got 80-odd caps, and I tell them I treat every camp as if it's my first camp," he said. "Playing for your country, you can't take that for granted, like it's a gimme.

"Once you're here you have a great time but for me every time I get that letter I still get goosebumps and every time I come away I train 100 miles per hour."

Seeing how his good friends Stuart Dallas and Davis had their careers ended by injury reinforced Magennis' view that every day must be seized. Not everyone gets to go out on their own terms.

"I laugh and joke about not retiring but I am not daft, I won't be like the tins on the back of a car, dragging along," he said. "When it makes sense for me to go, I will make that decision.