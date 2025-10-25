Junior strike proves decisive as Dungannon Swifts seal Irish League victory over Glenavon

Junior’s first half strike proved decisive as Dungannon Swifts picked up a 1-0 Premiership win over basement club Glenavon at Stangmore Park.

The Lurgan Blues were reduced to 10 men in the final seconds after Oran O’Kane was shown a second yellow card.

Michael O’Connor will be encouraged by a bright performance from his side as they look to climb clear of relegation threat.

Here’s the story of the match:

Dungannon's Junior scored for his side against Glenavon on Saturday. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

TEAMS

Dungannon Swifts: Dunne, Scott, Marron, Kelly, Dillon, Glenny, McAleese, Wallace, Bigirimana (C), Junior, McAllister

Subs: Henderson, P. Maguire, Knowles, McGinty, T. Maguire, Smith, Mitchell

Glenavon: Byrne, McMullan, Burns, Murphy, McKeown (C) , Malone, O'Kane, O'Connor, Smith, Carlin, McGovern

Subs: Cartwright, McDaid, Campbell, Lowe, Lomboto, Bosakani, Quinn

Referee: Steven Gregg

FIRST HALF

4: Off the woodwork! Jack Malone tries his luck from distance with a free-kick and his spectacular dipping effort smashes back off the crossbar. Paul McGovern following it in can’t direct his shot on target.

8: Steven Scott cuts inside and unleashes a shot which Mark Byrne initially spills but collects before Junior can capitalise.

12: Sean Carlin produces a great tackle to nick the ball off Gael Bigirimana with a resulting shot easily saved by Declan Dunne.

14: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (JUNIOR) – Superb pass from Caolan Marron launches a swift attack as Steven Scott bounds to the line and crosses for Junior to poke home from close range. 1-0.

17: Dungannon continuing to find joy after the opening goal as Bobby-Jack McAleese’s deft pass finds Junior and he almost capitalises on a poor Glenavon mistake in the box.

25: Glenavon striker Michael O’Connor first player booked after showing his frustration by throwing Scott to the ground.

28: Lurgan Blues win a free-kick in dangerous area after Marron’s foul and Corey Smith whips his effort just past the post. Looked destined for the bottom corner.

31: Marron latest player into the book for bringing down Smith as he tried to cut into the box. He takes the free-kick and Tiernan Kelly does well to clear.

32: Glenavon growing into the game and Smith at the centre of everything. He robs Wallace and bounds through on goal with his shot blocked by Marron before Dunne pushes it around the post. Corner comes to nothing.

40: Paul McGovern is looking dangerous cutting in from the left. For the second time in a matter of moments, he gets off a shot which Dunne scrambles across to save.

45: Dungannon sloppy in possession as McGovern nips in and Wallace comes across excellently to block his shot.

HALF TIME: DUNGANNON SWIFTS 1 – 0 GLENAVON.

Change for Dungannon at the break as Marron, who was on a yellow, is replaced by Cahal McGinty.

SECOND HALF

53: Glenavon furious as they call for a red card for Bigirimana after a late challenge on McGovern, but it’s only yellow which is shown.

57: Huge chance for the visitors to equalise as O’Connor feeds Malone, who unleashes a shot which seems destined for goal, but it’s deflected wide by a superb Wallace block.

58: That proves to be O’Connor’s final involvement as he’s replaced by Davy McDaid. Dungannon respond with a change of their own as James Knowles replaces McAleese.

73: Double change for Glenavon as Francely Lomboto and Bridel Bosakani come on for Smith and Sean Carlin.

79: Switch for Glenavon with Thomas Maguire replacing Sean McAllister. Final roll of the dice for Glenavon with Peter Campbell and Niall Quinn on for Paul McGovern and Barney McKeown.

82: Moment of panic for Glenavon as Junior charges down Byrne’s attempted clearance, but Kelly’s shot is well wide.

83: Bosakani is found in space and sends his shot straight at Dunne. Andrew Mitchell on for Kealan Dillon.

86: Yellow card for Dungannon as Adam Glenny pulls back Lomboto as he tried to bound free.

90: Four minutes of added time.

90+3: RED CARD: Late drama with a flurry of cards. Glenavon are reduced to 10 men as Oran O’Kane is shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Bigirimana.