Key Ballymena United duo set to miss Boxing Day clash as nine-man Sky Blues hold on to secure Loughgall victory

Both Josh Carson and Ben Kennedy will miss Ballymena United’s Boxing Day showdown with Coleraine after being sent off during a feisty 3-2 victory over Loughgall with the nine-man Sky Blues holding on for three points at Lakeview Park. Here’s the story of the game:

TEAMS:

Loughgall: Gartside, Andrade, Murdock, Francis, Rea, Norton, Gibson, Balde, Towe, McCloskey, Ferris.

Subs: Turker, McAleer, Cartwright, Boyd, Harvey, D Kelly, Teggart.

Ben Kennedy scored before being sent off for Ballymena United against Loughgall. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Subs: Johnston, Moore, Loughran, Devine, Stewart, Devlin, Hood.

Referee: Evan Boyce.

FIRST HALF

5: Nice bit of skill from Andy Scott to break into the Loughgall box but a challenge from Lewis Francis forces the Ballymena attacker to handle. Free-kick to the hosts.

7: What a save from Nathan Gartside! Andy Scott beats Jamie Rea and whips in a dangerous ball which Josh Carson meets with power, but the keeper denies him with a stunning reaction stop.

11: Loughgall appeal for a penalty as Stephen O’Donnell tangles with Nathaniel Ferris but Evan Boyce says no.

12: GOAL: LOUGHGALL (ADAM TOWE). The hosts find an opener as Adam Towe drives through the middle unchallenged and grabs his first goal of the season. 1-0.

13: GOAL: BALLYMENA UNITED (ANDY SCOTT). Wow! Ballymena are level virtually from the restart as a moment of indecision between defender and goalkeeper allows Andy Scott to nip in and poke home. 1-1.

18: Another penalty appeal, this time for Ballymena, as Ben Kennedy ends up on the deck while trying to meet Josh Carson’s dangerous cross, but again it’s turned down.

20: Conor McCloskey robs Danny Lafferty of possession and his ball across floats perfectly into the path of Jamie Rea, who has a deflected shot go out for a corner.

30: First yellow of the afternoon goes to Ballymena’s Aaron Jarvis for wrestling with Nathaniel Ferris and now both Ben Kennedy and Conor McCloskey are booked for tangling.

34: Loughgall really should be back in front as Jordan Gibson nods down Jamie Rea’s cross to Nathaniel Ferris and the striker shoots wide from close range.

41: Josh Carson, despite his protesting, is the latest player into the book after chopping down Robbie Norton. The free-kick is easily saved by Sean O’Neill.

43: Nathan Gartside comes to punch a free-kick but Stephen O’Donnell hits the floor and Ballymena appeal for a penalty, which isn’t given.

45+1: GOAL: BALLYMENA UNITED (CALVIN MCCURRY) – On the stroke of half-time Ballymena go ahead as Ben Kennedy’s header from a Josh Carson corner is well saved by Nathan Gartside, but Calvin McCurry is in the right place to slam home the rebound. 2-1.

HALF TIME: Loughgall 1 – 2 Ballymena United.

SECOND HALF

48: A prime opportunity for Loughgall to level as Nathaniel Ferris finds Conor McCloskey, who sends his shot straight at Sean O’Neill.

52: GOAL: BALLYMENA UNITED (BEN KENNEDY) – Ballymena extend their advantage as Ben Kennedy strikes it between Nathan Gartside’s legs and into the back of the net after a fine piece of skill from Josh Carson. It’s his first league goal since October. 3-1.

56: Double switch for Loughgall with Jay Boyd and Caolan McAleer replacing Alberto Balde and goalscorer Adam Towe.

58: RED CARD: JOSH CARSON (BALLYMENA UNITED) – Carson has been superb this afternoon but is now given his marching orders, picking up a second yellow for a foul on Nathaniel Ferris.

61: GOAL: LOUGHGALL (DAITHI MCCALLION OG) – Three minutes after Carson’s dismissal and Loughgall are back in the game after Daithi McCallion puts the ball in his own net under pressure from Jay Boyd. 3-2.

67: Robbie Norton collides with team-mate Jamie Rea before Ben Kennedy nips in and the Loughgall midfielder is booked for bringing him down.

70: Loughgall have the ball in the net from a Conor McCloskey corner but the referee calls for a foul.

72: Loughgall boss Dean Smith is booked for his reaction after advantage wasn’t played with his side attacking.

75: Ballymena furious as Ben Kennedy is denied a free-kick and Caolan McAleer fires inches wide seconds later.

79: Frantic game now as Loughgall search for an equaliser. Andy Scott is booked for dragging down Nathaniel Ferris. He’s then replaced by Caolan Loughran while Oisin Devlin comes on for Calvin McCurry.

81: RED CARD: BEN KENNEDY (BALLYMENA UNITED) – Visitors are now down to nine men as Ben Kennedy gets his second yellow for a challenge on Jamie Rea.

90: Five minutes added on.