​Diagnosed at birth with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, Kingston Bryars has developed over 19 years a fierce “watch me” attitude to life’s many challenges.

​From forming his own football club as a teenager to dedicating time towards helping Portadown’s next generation, Bryars shows an admirable and unrelenting drive despite any physical limitations.

His latest project – a seven-a-side youth tournament set to take place on Saturday, August 2 – combines many of those passions.

"I know I've a disability and can't do certain things but don't let that define me and I find a way around,” he said during preparations for the event at Portadown’s Brownstown Park 3G pitch from 1-5 o’clock. "People have told me at times I can't do something but my response is 'watch me' and I've gone on to prove them wrong.

Teenager Kingston Bryars showing off his 'Wheeling down the Brownstown Road' banner to Portadown manager Niall Currie (right) and assistant boss Clifford Adams. (Photo by Kingston Bryars)

"I know I've had challenges throughout my life but I get on with it and have been able to defeat a lot of problems.

"I've two brothers and one sister, with family support and that background of help from my parents so important.

"We've six teams so far and free entry is open to anyone really, boys and girls, playing on a seven-a-side format across the 14-18 years old age range over 10-minute games.

"We're aiming for eight teams in total so two groups of four, then semi-finals and a final, with the trophy called The Brownstown Super Cup.

"The whole idea is built around giving young people opportunities and to steer away from negative alternatives, along with promoting positive mental health.

"Last year we kicked it off with a four-team tournament as something of a test, it went well and and now we want to build it up into something much bigger this summer.

"The overall ambition is for it to progress thanks to support from the community.

"I would encourage clubs to get involved, we're starting small but I'd love to be a fixture in the area for people not necessarily finding a way to represent those established clubs.

"We all love football and this trophy is a platform for everyone to participate, it’s not about ability or experience, as is the Brownstown Bears club really.”

Self-proclaimed as ‘football mad’, Bryars has represented Northern Ireland’s powerchair squad and is a familiar figure to Irish League fans at Portadown’s games home and away.

Despite a thriving football community in his home town, Bryars believes a number of teenagers can still slip through the cracks and miss out on the benefits of the beautiful game.

As a solution, he formed The Brownstown Bears under the umbrella of a community team designed to play in local tournaments socially.

Driven by Bryars, membership is growing thanks to the open policy restricted only by the 14-18 age range, with the goal to offer the area’s teenagers a “safe and sociable space to embrace sport and avoid negative influences”.

"We have a sponsor, Ryan Townsend of RTGs Football, which is very helpful in terms of support financially and general advice, plus a GoFundMe club page.

"Ryan is from the area too and has been a big help behind the team and cup...he also sponsors Portadown and we got chatting at an Irish League game, so everything developed from that point.

"I've been managing the social media pages, with some help, to promote the Brownstown Bears and cup, plus putting on raffles to raise funds and Portadown have been very good at letting me sell tickets around the club...it's a lot of work but I see it as a real passion.

"I wouldn't necessarily call them haters online but I do get a lot of comments telling me it's not going to work.

"But I use that 'shade' as motivation to keep on going.”

Links with community groups such as Portadown YMCA and Edgarstown Residents' Association (ERA) have helped Bryars develop experience and ability, with his goal to become a youth worker.

"I volunteer with Portadown YMCA and have been getting a lot of support as well from the ERA including various skills courses,” he said. “It’s all so rewarding and positive and helps give me opportunities for my future.

"So something like the Brownstown Super Cup is also a way to try and give back to my community by offering young people something positive to focus on.

"I've had so much support from people over the years growing up in Portadown and the football team and trophy can maybe start pay all that back in some small way.

"I go to Portadown games home and away, plus even the training sessions if at Brownstown Park...the players come over for a chat and there's a good connection.

"I started going in 2015 with my Dad for the Irish Cup final loss to Glentoran...I've now the powerchair and over the past few seasons in the Championship and Premiership I've not missed a game.

"For away trips I go on the Official Portadown Travel Club bus and get help from a few of the lads on and off.

"I think it's so important to support my local club and it really helps my mental health going to games as a Portadown fan and being part of that home town community.

"Meeting new people is great I want to show that, yes I have a disability but I'm equal to everyone.

"The chair shouldn't define who I am and the Portadown fans just treat me as another supporter.

"I'm pretty active over social media and have my own flag with someone in a wheelchair that has 'Wheeling down the Brownstown Road' instead of 'Walking down the Brownstown Road'.

"It goes to every game and Portadown highlighted it over social media and I got my picture taken with Ports manager Niall Currie and assistant boss Clifford Adams.

"I just love the connection with everyone together as a Ports fan at games...and, really, that’s what the Brownstown Super Cup is about as well – using football as a way to help my community.”