Crusaders can expect bumper figures in the Seaview stands against Cliftonville but manager Declan Caddell has concerns over numbers on the pitch.

After two decades of watching Boxing Day derby games on the books at the Crues in various roles, Caddell will experience one from the dug-out for the first time following his summer appointment to replace long-serving Stephen Baxter.

Excitement over the latest landmark in his celebrated connection to the club has been set aside in place of focus over selection limitations.

"We were missing nine, 10 senior bodies (against Glenavon last Tuesday), we managed to get two back in (against Portadown on Saturday),” said Caddell. "We’re hoping to have more back for Boxing Day.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"We’ll take it as it comes, it’s about getting those senior players back as quickly as possible.

"It’s a busy time of the year, that was a tough game for both sets of players (against Portadown) so it’s about getting them recovered as quickly as we can and putting a plan together for Cliftonville.

"I heard they were missing a lot of key players (heading into last weekend) but Cliftonville are flying high.

"Joe Gormley has hit that form, that purple patch...we know what they are all about, a good side with quality players.

"We have to be at our very, very best – especially in a Boxing Day fixture – to get anything out of it.”

When asked, given his Crusaders history, if Boxing Day dates proved extra special, Caddell said: “I think so...not just for me but for everybody.

"Fans come out in their numbers, it’s a special time of the year...there’s bragging rights.

"We’ve played each other twice (this season), the first game 1-1 probably a fair result.

"Cliftonville won the second one up there (Solitude) but I felt...Jim (Magilton, Cliftonville boss) felt as well...we should have had something out of the game.

"It was a game of two halves, we couldn’t get over the line.

"So it’s one to look forward to.”

He added: ​”My first as a manager.

"One the players are looking forward to, especially new faces who have come in.