Larne bring in former Linfield goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson

The Scottish keeper spent the 2019-20 season at Windsor Park on loan from Motherwell winning the Danske Bank Premiership along the way.

He joined Queen of the South last summer following the end of his contract at Fir Park and played 24 times for the Dumfries side.

But the 23-year-old is now back in the Irish League as he joins the Inver Park outfit and he is relishing the new challenge.

Rohan Ferguson in action for Linfield

“I spoke to the manager a few weeks back and I had a few other options when I was leaving Queen of the South, but once I spoke to Tiernan I was happy to come here," he told the club website.

“I enjoyed my time in the Irish League, was fortunate enough to win a league winners medal and played against Larne a few times.

“I saw where the club was going, it’s going in the right direction, and that’s something I really want to be a part of.

“When you play against Larne you realise they like to play football the right away. I also played with Andy Mitchell at Linfield and spoke to him, he told me it’s a club like no other, things are done properly and I’m just excited to be a part of that.”