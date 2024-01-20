Larne keep pressure on Premiership leaders Linfield as Leroy Millar strikes in victory over Dungannon Swifts
Team news:
Dungannon Swifts: Dunne, J Scott, Curry, Marron, Hegarty, Dillon, S Scott, Moore, Alves, Mitchell, Bigirimana.
Subs: Henderson, Knowles, Devine, Gallagher, Maguire, Hutchinson, Galvin.
Larne: Ferguson, Donnelly, Thomson, O’Neill, Bonis, Ives, Bolger, Millar, Cosgrove, Gallagher, Orozco.
Subs: McAdams, Kearns, Randall, Glynn, Graham, Sloan, Ryan.
Referee: Lee Taviner.
FIRST HALF
1: Dungannon have an early chance as Andrew Mitchell whips a dangerous ball across the box, but Joe Moore just can’t quite make up the ground.
4: Joe Thomson almost takes advantage of Dean Curry slipping while in possession until the defender recovers in the nick of time.
9: John Scott slides a superb pass in behind into the path of Andrew Mitchell. The striker tries to square across the box to a teammate but Rohan Ferguson cuts it out.
12: First shot on target of the afternoon for Larne as Paul O’Neill shoots straight at Declan Dunne after receiving a pass from Levi Ives.
22: Joe Thomson’s shot from a narrowing angle looks destined to hit the back of the net, but Chris Hegarty’s slight deflection means it strikes the inside of the post and bounces back out.
26: Debutant Chris Gallagher is booked for a late challenge on Dungannon midfielder Leo Alves.
34: Huge chance for Joe Moore to give Dunnganon the lead after being played through on goal by Kealan Dillon. He wins a duel with Jaziel Orozco but Rohan Ferguson makes a great save down low to his left to deny Moore.
38: Tomas Cosgrove finds Leroy Millar with a cross but his header floats over Declan Dunne’s crossbar.
40: Declan Dunne gets down quickly to save from Lee Bonis’ first time effort on the edge of the box.
41: GOAL: Dungannon Swifts 0 – 1 LARNE (LEROY MILLAR) – Joe Thomson drives through midfield and unleashes a shot which Dunne can only palm into the path of an oncoming Leroy Millar to give Larne the lead before half-time. That’s his seventh league goal of the season.
45+1: GOAL: Dungannon Swifts 0 – 2 LARNE (STEVEN SCOTT, OG) – Larne double their advantage in added time as Leroy Millar’s shot is saved by Declan Dunne, but comes back off an unlucky Steven Scott and into Dungannon’s net.
Half-time: Dungannon Swifts 0 – 2 Larne
SECOND HALF
48: First shot on target of the second-half comes from Kealan Dillon as his attempt is easily saved by Rohan Ferguson.
51: Aaron Donnelly dances through the Dungannon defence before crossing a ball which bounces off Dean Curry and Declan Dunne gratefully accepts it.
62: Joe Moore booked by Lee Tavinder for a challenge on Aaron Donnelly.
64: Rodney McAree makes two changes with Ethan Devine and Thomas Maguire replacing Andrew Mitchell and Leo Alves.
71: Dylan Sloan replaces Paul O’Neill for Larne.
73: Ethan Devine is shown a yellow card for a challenge on Chris Gallagher.
74: Another double substitution for Dungannon with Chris Hegarty and Kealan Dillon replaced by James Knowles and Ben Gallagher.
81: Huge chance for Dungannon to score but Joe Moore can only direct his back post header straight at Rohan Ferguson.
83: Final change for Dungannon as Tomas Galvin replaces Joe Moore.
84: Another big opportunity for the hosts as Ben Gallagher blazes his shot wide of the far post.
90: Five minutes of added time.
90+4: Leroy Millar sends a ball across goal which just evades a sliding Lee Bonis.
Full-time: Dungannon Swifts 0 – 2 Larne