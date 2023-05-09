Larne midfielder Leroy Millar named 2022/23 Ulster Footballer of the Year

Millar, who joined Larne from Ballymena United last summer, scored 10 goals as Tiernan Lynch’s men secured a first top-flight crown in the club’s 134-year history.

The 27-year-old was a commanding presence in midfield alongside the likes of Fuad Sule and became the maiden Inver Park star to win Ulster Footballer of the Year, which was awarded to Linfield’s Chris Shields last year.

It breaks the Blues stranglehold on the gong (a Linfield player had won it in four of the past five seasons – Gavin Whyte being the only exception in 2017/18) and completes a stunning double for Millar, who also won Premiership Player of the Year at the Northern Ireland Football Awards.

Larne’s ﻿﻿Leroy Millar

Millar’s triumph marks the first time a player from a club outside of Belfast has won the award since Ballymena’s Gary McCutcheon in 2011/12.

Cliftonville’s teenage sensation Sean Moore also capped off a sensational debut season by winning Young Player of the Year and Caitlin McGuinness was named Women’s Player of the Year.

