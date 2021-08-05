Larne tie management duo down to new deals
Larne have been handed a major boost ahead of tonight's Europa Conference League third qualifying round against Paços de Ferreira with the news that boss Tiernan Lynch and his assistant Seamus Lynch have penned new deals with the club.
The duo have played a key role in the club's incredible journey over the last four years rising from the Championship to European football.
Last season Larne won their first senior trophy since 1987 by beating Glentoran 4-3 in a shootout to secure the Co Antrim Shield.
European football was secured for the first time in the club's history and they have kicked on again this season with success on the continent.
After edging out Bala Town in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League Larne followed that up with a sensational victory over Danish Superliga outfit Aarhus to set up a meeting with Paços de Ferreira with Spurs waiting on the victors in the play-offs.
Unsurprisingly the news was celebrated by the Larne faithful none more so than club owner Kenny Bruce, who tweeted: "Fantastic decision by @ClementsGareth the @larnefc
board and the Lynch brothers. The lads have done a remarkable job and deserve our club offering them many more years to fulfil our potential. Congratulations to everyone involved."
The new deals will run until 2024.