Larne’s love affair with European football clocked up victory off penalty shoot-out success in Latvia to knock out FK Auda.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having made Irish League history by reaching last season’s UEFA Conference League group stages, Larne can add another win to the roll of honour thanks to an evening of drama.

With the first leg scoreless, both clubs delivered goals across normal time in a 2-2 draw before the shoot-out triumph outcome by 4-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Gallagher put Larne ahead from the spot then Rohan Ferguson pulled off a stop to deny Kemelho Nguena.

Larne and FK Auda players competing in Latvia during the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round second-leg tie. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

It was 2-0 off the shoot-out thanks to Paul O’Neill before Stevenson Jeudi cut the gap.

Dan Bent made it 3-1 to the away side ahead of Renars Varslavans keeping the tie alive.

Tiarnan O’Connor’s success left Larne with victory in sight – an outcome confirmed as Ousmane Camara could only find the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larne battled back on two occasions to force extra-time as the first goal of the tie went in favour of the Latvia hosts.

Just before the half-hour mark, Abdoul Traore fired home off Oskars Rubenis’ pass to break the deadlock.

Nathan Rooney’s side left it level on 50 minutes thanks to good work by Mark Randall before Conor McKendry’s decisive finish.

The hosts regained control soon after thanks to Enzo Monteiro following another Rubenis assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Larne regrouped for 2-2 when Dylan Sloan’s ball was headed home by O’Neill.

With extra-time unable to deliver further action, play went to a shoot-out to settle affairs.

Larne’s reward will be a second qualifying round tie with either FC Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) or FC Prishtina (Kosovo).

FK AUDA: R.Ozols, Paulo Eduardo, D.Meļņiks, T.Hrvoj, I.Erquiaga, K.Nguena, R.Varslavāns, Matheus Clemente, O. Rubenis, A.Traore, K.Kone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: K.Abdul, N.Aleksandrovs, O.Camara, J.Gerold, S.Jeudi, M.Kané, I.Koné, E.Monteiro, O.Ogunji, Jackson.

LARNE: R.Ferguson, T.Cosgrove, R.Nolan, A.Donnelly, S.Graham, M.Randall, C.Gallagher, D.Bent, J.McEneff, P.O'Neill, C.McKendry.