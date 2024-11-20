Larne's Rodney McAree interest rejected by Dungannon Swifts

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 20th Nov 2024, 13:41 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 13:41 GMT
​Dungannon Swifts chairman Keith Boyd has dismissed links over Rodney McAree’s departure to Larne – declaring “he’s not going anywhere”.

Various names have been connected to the vacant manager’s position at Larne in the aftermath of Tiernan Lynch’s decision this week to leave the defending Premiership champions for League of Ireland-based Derry City.

Speculation over McAree as a leading target, however, has been rejected by the Swifts’ Boyd as “just talk”.

Boyd insists there has been no approach from Larne to the club over McAree and the chairman remains “not worried”.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker)Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker)
Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker)

McAree signed a fresh three-year contract at the start of last month – an agreement Boyd feels reflects the commitment to Dungannon progress by both the club and manager, plus offers protection against interest from Larne or any other potential suitor.

“I’ve heard absolutely nothing (from Larne)...he’s not going anywhere," said Boyd. “I’m not worried.”

Boyd added, in response to the contract representing McAree’s dedication to Dungannon but rumours over Larne now surfacing, that the manager “hasn’t said anything different”.

McAree did not conduct the post-match media interviews after last night’s Mid-Ulster Senior Cup win over Glenavon, with assistant manager Dixie Robinson talking to press.

When asked about McAree, Robinson said: "Rod’s the biggest asset we have at this football club and I hope he’s here for a long time.

"He’s been superb here, he has everybody all on the one side.

"We’ve a great group of boys but, at the end of the day, you need the man at the helm and Rod’s certainly doing a fantastic job.”

Other names linked to the Larne post include Northern Ireland under 19s’ Gareth McAuley, ex-Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins and current Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton.

Sources have told the News Letter that the Larne interim management team of Gary Haveron and Andrew Mitchell is expected to remain in charge for Saturday’s trip to Ballymena United.

