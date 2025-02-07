It has been a rapid rise over recent years for Tiarnan O’Connor, going from playing in the fourth-tier of Northern Irish football to a full-time professional at Larne, and he’s now looking to kick on once again after ticking off his first goal for the Inver Reds.

The 22-year-old was one of the most in-demand Irish League stars during the recent transfer window with multiple top-flight clubs chasing his signature having netted 18 times in 24 Championship appearances for H&W Welders this term.

O’Connor opted to join reigning Premiership champions Larne, marking the latest chapter in what has already been a fascinating career to date after spending time in England with Chesterfield before returning home to Maiden City.

As recently as May 2023, O’Connor was turning out for his local club in the NI Intermediate League and wasn’t quite sure what football held in store for him, but a move to the Welders with familiar face Paul Kee has unlocked his true potential.

Tiarnan O'Connor scored the winner for new club Larne in their midweek Premiership success against Carrick Rangers. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

In total, O’Connor scored 31 league goals in 57 outings across 18 months at the Blanchflower Stadium and has wasted no time in showing just why so many were desperate to sign him, providing an assist six minutes into his debut against Ballymena United before scoring the winner during Larne’s midweek success over Carrick Rangers.

"It has been a quick enough rise for me,” reflected O’Connor. “I came home from Chesterfield then went to play at Maiden City for a season in the fourth-tier.

"I didn't think anything was going to happen but then Paul Kee took me to the Welders and it has been great since. Paul was always invested in seeing us improve and I've had him right through from nine or 10 when I first started playing football.

"He has always been great with me and he has really helped me coming through.

"He is known for playing young players and giving them a chance. There are more players at the Welders now who are doing well and could easily make the jump too. Paul has been key to my development."

O’Connor has made the move to Inver Park alongside Josh Kee, who will return to the Welders on loan for the rest of this season but is gaining the full-time training experience during the week.

The pair have had identical career trajectories, both starting at Maiden City, both moving to Chesterfield, both ending up at the Welders and now both fulfilling their professional dream together too.

"It makes the transition easier when you're going with someone you already know and you can bounce off each other,” added O’Connor ahead of Saturday’s clash against Crusaders. “It helps you settle quicker.

"All of the lads have been great so far and I'm really enjoying it.

"It's a hectic fixture schedule with Tuesday-Saturday until almost the split so we've a lot of games.

"You're not really spending much time training...it's more recovering and going again for the next one. That is what you want as a footballer though...you'd rather be playing matches and there's a lot to play for.

