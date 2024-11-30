Dungannon Swifts lost a two-goal lead at Seaview but manager Rodney McAree opted to focus on the positives of a “terrific” away display – with special mention for “out of this world” Tomas Galvin.

The Swifts held the upper hand over Crusaders thanks to goals by Galvin and Dean Curry inside the opening half hour at Seaview.

However, the hosts hit back after the break as a Jordan Forsythe penalty and Kieran Offord finish left it level at 2-2.

Despite frustration over the point from such a promising position, McAree highlighted the growth in his squad this season.​

Battling for the upper hand during Crusaders' home draw with Dungannon Swifts. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"I think it's testament to the lads about where we've probably come to (as a squad) that you're coming away from Seaview and disappointed that you've only got a point,” said McAree on the official Dungannon Swifts club social media platforms. "In the first half we were terrific...for large parts of the game we were terrific.

"At the start of the second half you would expect a response from Crusaders and we concede twice.

"Last season we'd have left here with no points, we'd have crumbled.

"But I thought the boys showed tremendous character, tremendous grit and determination to get something from the game.

"In fact, I thought we'd good opportunities then that we could have gone and won it.

"So you're disappointed to be leaving with a point but we have to take the positives out of that."

Galvin fired the Swifts in front with a slick strike, before Curry’s finish.

"From the neutral's point of view, the supporters, the paying public, today was a good game,” said McAree. "I thought both of them (Curry and Galvin) were outstanding.

"Tomas, for a young lad to play in the position he was today – more or less as a centre midfielder – he showed tremendous qualities.

"His strike's absolutely out of this world.

"He could've scored a second one just before half-time and should that have gone in it's 3-0.

"Unfortunately it hits the post...we've come to Crusaders and hit the post, hit the crossbar and one cleared off the line as well, plus other half-chances too.

"So lots of positives.

"John (McGovern) has been superb, he's enjoying his football.

"He's massively frustrated in the changing room because he feels as if he's missed an opportunity to get us the three points.

"He's hit it like a shell...he's maybe two inches, a wee bit lower, it probably goes in the back of the net.

"As long as he's getting into those areas and showing the qualities he has been showing then I'm more than happy."

The Swifts sit on 30 points from 19 games following a strong start to the league campaign in contrast to many outside predictions.