Linfield chairman Roy McGivern wants David Healy 'to drive us onto further success' amid Raith Rovers speculation
Healy took charge of Saturday’s 5-1 Premiership triumph over Loughgall which helped extend their unbeaten start to the new Irish League campaign, but it could ultimately be the last game of his near nine-year tenure in south Belfast with strong links to the managerial vacancy at Stark’s Park.
The 45-year-old was appointed as Warren Feeney’s successor in October 2015 and has delivered significant success, winning five league titles, three League Cup crowns and two Irish Cups, and with Stephen Baxter’s departure from Crusaders this summer, Healy is the current longest-serving boss in Northern Ireland’s top-flight.
He has been linked with numerous jobs over recent years, including at former club Preston North End and League Two outfit Grimsby Town, but The Scotsman – a National World sister title to the News Letter – reported on Friday that Healy has agreed terms with Raith and the final details requiring a compensation agreement between the two clubs.
However, following Saturday’s success, McGivern took to social media stating his desire to retain Healy’s services as Linfield look to reclaim the Gibson Cup from Larne.
"Another solid win today to put us clear at the top of the NIFL Premier League,” he posted on X. “We remain determined to retain the services of our manager David Healy to drive us onto further success this season and beyond.”
Raith have been on the hunt for a new manager since the start of August after parting company with Ian Murray just one match into the new Scottish second-tier campaign and with previous links to the likes of Northern Ireland senior coach Diarmuid O’Carroll and Scott Brown, the Kirkcaldy outfit appear to have honed in on Healy as their number one option.
Healy previously tasted success in Scotland during his stint with Rangers, winning the Premiership and Scottish League Cup in 2010/11.
