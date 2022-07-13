Linfield have belief in themselves to progress

Ryan Brobbel’s second-half goal proved the difference for the Welsh champions in last week’s first leg at Park Hall.

But Healy is has confidence that his Blues side can turn things around in front of their own support this evening.

“It’s a 50/50 tie,” he told the club website.

“They are a really good side.

“They won their league last year by a handsome margin and were unfortunate to lose in Europe last season in the manner which they did.

“So we know what we’re up against.

“It was a tough pitch to play on last week as it had only been laid a few weeks and was still bedding in.

“We know every inch and yard of Windsor Park and we need to make sure, not only with a big Linfield crowd behind us, that the players are ready and we can go and take the game to The New Saints.

“We can not only win the game but progress into the next round.

“We still believe. We still believe in the dressing room.”

Healy was disappointed with his side’s start to the game in Oswestry, but was pleased with how they bounced back despite not being able to find a goal on the night.

“I was disappointed but I couldn’t fault the effort and the attitude of the players,” he said.

“We started the game poorly, if I’m being honest, we couldn’t get a foothold in the game for a while.

“We’ve watched the game back and we’ve assessed it again, now we will pick a team accordingly that we feel can get at them.”

New Saints head coach Anthony Limbrick says his side will be on the front for the second leg as they bid to add to their advantage and not sit back.