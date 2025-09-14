Linfield 'in and around where we want to be' as David Healy calls for full focus on Ballymena United task

Linfield manager David Healy admits his side are “in and around where we want to be” after putting together a four-game unbeaten run at the start of their Premiership title defence – but insists it’s crucial they maintain full focus heading to Ballymena United on Tuesday night.

After Friday’s 1-1 ‘Big Two’ draw against rivals Glentoran, the Blues sit fifth having conceded only one goal – a Pat Hoban penalty – and with games in hand on all of their rivals after European endeavours.

Healy’s men were runaway champions last term, finishing 22 points clear of second-placed Larne, and have shown positive early signs with Kieran Offord scoring four league goals – only Crusaders striker Fraser Bryden (five) has more.

After an intense derby showdown which takes a significant mental and physical toll, Healy knows it’s important to concentrate on the next task at hand, which is a trip to The Showgrounds.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"We’ll probably make one or two changes against Ballymena,” he told the club’s media channel. “It’s always important after a Big Two game that your full concentration, full focus, goes on the next game and we’ll do that on Tuesday.

"Much to the frustration of some people, I never get overly excited, but on the other side, I try not to get overly disappointed at times.

"We’re in and around where we want to be, where we need to be. It’s still early days, four games in – it feels like we’ve played a lot more than that.

"The players are in a good place. We had one or two missing out of the squad (against Glentoran)...it’s important the depth and opportunities are going to be there for the upcoming weeks and games ahead.

"Ballymena is always a tricky place...I think the last time we were down there Kyle McClean scored in the 102nd minute or whatever it was to get us a deserved equaliser on the night to help us along to the league title.

"We’ll make sure we’re prepared and ready.”

Ballymena are currently on a three-game losing league run after Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to Cliftonville and are set to be without Stephen O’Donnell after he was sent off for handball in a case of mistaken identity at Solitude.

Ervin has also revealed a number of players are dealing with either illness or injury – Josh Carson is still sidelined with an issue picked up during pre-season – but has called on those who will get an opportunity against Linfield to seize it.

"We’ve had a few injuries during the game, illnesses during the week to key players who weren’t involved (against Cliftonville) and boys already on the treatment table, but that’s why you have a big squad,” he told the club’s media channel. “Players will be getting an opportunity they didn’t think they would and that’s why we have to make sure they are ready and prepared.