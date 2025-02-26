Linfield to 'cover 50% of travel costs' for supporters clubs impacted by Storm Darragh postponement after 'deeply disappointing' NIFL decision

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 26th Feb 2025, 16:39 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 16:49 BST

Linfield have described the Northern Ireland Football League’s decision to not compensate supporters clubs who travelled to their Premiership fixture against Dungannon Swifts which was ultimately called off just over an hour before kick-off due to Storm Darragh as “deeply disappointing.”

There was widespread controversy over the timing of match postponements on Saturday, December 7 with the Blues’ trip to County Tyrone and Portadown’s clash at Coleraine both called off when fans were either already at the respective grounds or travelling to them.

Due to the effects of Storm Darragh, which brought heavy rainfall, significant wind and weather warnings to Northern Ireland from Friday evening into Saturday, all six Premiership matches were ultimately postponed.

NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor offered an apology to impacted fans on social media and in an interview with BBC’s Good Morning Ulster said: “I wrote to our member clubs and we will put a process if people are out of pocket at supporters clubs we will look at seeing if we can help in some way as a gesture of goodwill.”

Linfield have announced they'll be covering 50% of costs incurred by supporters clubs who travelled to their postponed Dungannon Swifts match in December. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)Linfield have announced they'll be covering 50% of costs incurred by supporters clubs who travelled to their postponed Dungannon Swifts match in December. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)
Linfield have announced they'll be covering 50% of costs incurred by supporters clubs who travelled to their postponed Dungannon Swifts match in December. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

However, no compensation will now be paid to supporters clubs of either Linfield or Portadown, but the Blues have said they’ll cover 50% of the expenses for their fans while NIFL will make a charitable donation, which will go to NI Children’s Hospice.

"The Board of Linfield Football Club has noted correspondence received from the NI Football League (NIFL) advising that it will not be making any payments to our supporters clubs to compensate for the late postponement of our Premiership game against Dungannon Swifts on Saturday 7th December,” the club said in a statement. “This outcome is deeply disappointing for the club and its supporters clubs as expectations were raised that a goodwill gesture would be forthcoming to compensate supporters clubs for the unnecessary travel due to the adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Darragh.

“This club fully appreciates the loyalty and dedication shown by our supporters clubs across the country and has decided to cover 50% of travel costs on this occasion.

"This one-off gesture will ensure that supporters clubs will receive some compensation for their transport costs on the day and the club’s General Secretary will be in contact with those supporters clubs involved.

“We have also accepted NIFL’s offer to make a charitable donation and the NI Children’s Hospice, as the club’s main charity partner, will be the beneficiary of this donation.”

