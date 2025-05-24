Conor Bradley has opened up over the family sacrifices made on his journey from Aghyaran in County Tyrone to lifting the Premier League trophy with Liverpool at Anfield.

Bradley on Sunday became the first Northern Ireland international with a Premier League winner’s medal since Jonny Evans in 2013 - with Liverpool enjoying a title presentation following the final game of the season against Crystal Palace.

"It will mean a lot," Bradley told Liverpoolfc.com leading up to starting against Palace. "I've worked quite hard to get to this position I'm in now.

"So to be a part of the team and to have helped the team along the way to get this far and to get the Premier League trophy is very special.

Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley (left) during Liverpool's Premier League title presentation celebrations at Anfield. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty)

"So to get my hands on it and get a medal around my neck will be so good.

"Even being so young, my mum and dad would have made so many sacrifices, just bringing me to training every week.

"As some people back home might know, I lived in the middle of nowhere, so getting to places like Belfast is not close.

"My mum and dad would've had to drive an hour-and-a-half to take me to places. I owe a lot to them for where I am now.

"People like my sister as well had to give up a lot because my mum and dad were always away with me, taking me to football, and probably she didn't get as much care as what I did.

"And then obviously my girlfriend as well has always been there for me and helped me in whatever I need.

"When I get back from a game if we lost or I didn't play well, I'm probably grumpy and she probably hates me for a bit.

"Obviously the good times as well if I played well, she's just always there for me.

"It's been a long journey and I'm just really happy we've got to this point."

Bradley recently signed a fresh contract extension with the Reds in the aftermath of Liverpool wrapping up a 20th title as champions of England.