​Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King has called for his players “to be accountable” following an eighth consecutive league defeat.

Rangers sit bottom of the Sports Direct Premiership standings having kicked off the season with a victory which now stands as the sole success.

Dungannon Swifts recorded a 4-0 win over struggling Carrick on Saturday off goals from John McGovern, Kealan Dillon, Andrew Mitchell and Leon Boyd.

Carrick’s woes increased with a red card for Joe Crowe – and King was clear “it’s not working” in his post-match analysis.

Dungannon Swifts' Thomas Maguire with quick feet up against Carrick Rangers, (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton(

"I've asked the players to be accountable today and some of them have done things I can't legislate for, I will take responsibility because I am the manager but when they cross the white line it's up to them,” said King on BBC Sport NI. "I've tried different approaches to turn it around and they need to be accountable because it's not working."

He highlighted frustration at not receiving what he called “a blatant free-kick” in his team’s favour before Dungannon broke the deadlock.

King added: "The second goal is top drawer, we didn't get out to the ball quickly enough, then I have a man sent off which I can't legislate for and the game is done then.

"The two goals second half are Amateur League stuff.

"When you're down to 10 men you can't play out from the back and individual errors cost us again."

King’s Dungannon counterpart, Rodney McA​ree, expressed sympathy for the Carrick boss – alongside praise for his players’ “experience and know-how” behind victory.

"I felt for Stuarty as they looked like the team more likely to take the lead before we get a free-kick and John McGovern reacts to a ball across the box and we find ourselves ahead," said McAree on BBC Sport NI. "Then for the second goal Kealan Dillon does what Kealan Dillon sometimes does...he lets fly from 25 yards and finds the top corner and we're surprised to find ourselves 2-0 up."

McAree added: "I'm very pleased, but I thought first half was our poorest performance of the season...we gave the ball away repeatedly and were poor in possession.

"I thought Carrick didn't deserve to be going in at half-time 2-0 but after the sending off we controlled proceedings, did what we needed to do saw the game out and got another couple.

"I'm delighted with the performance after the sending off as we showed a bit of experience and know-how, passed the ball well and that is all we can ask."

The Swifts sit third in the standings on 17 points from 10 games, having lost only once across the past five league games.

"It's been a fantastic start to the season, our goal difference is positive," said McAree. “But we need to stay grounded and continue to be competitive."

It is a run of form which has left Dungannon full of confidence – with Dillon declaring “we don’t fear anyone”.

"We don't fear anyone in this league," said Dillon on BBC Sport NI. “If we want to be a top-six team we have to behave like a top-six team and the games against the other bottom-six teams are really important.