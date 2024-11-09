Joe Gormley’s hat-trick helped Cliftonville extend their winning Premiership run to five matches with a 4-1 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park. Here’s what manager Jim Magilton said after the game:

On the match

"This is a very difficult place to come and the first 20 minutes showed that. I’m really delighted with the character and resilience after going behind – it was an important goal to score very quickly after that and then we imposed ourselves on the game.

"When you go in at half-time leading 3-1 it’s your game to lose and the next goal is always the most important one. We were put under a bit of pressure at the start of the second half but once we withstood that we started passing the ball again.

Hat-trick hero Joe Gormley shares the match ball with his kids Rowan and Lorcan. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"It was a fantastic ball from Rory (Hale) and great finish from Joe for the fourth.”

On character being key after conceding

"It shows good character to equalise almost immediately and it was important. Sometimes when the opposition score and you leave it, it can get a bit nervy.

"I thought the goal was really well created and we could have scored before that too – Arran Pettifer probably should have scored. To come here, play in the manner we did and to score four goals is huge for us.”

On Joe Gormley

"Joe Gormley is a class act and one of the finest finishers I’ve been around. It’s no coincidence that he’s the one that finds space in the box – that’s an art in itself, I have no idea how they do it, but the great goalscorers find a way of doing it.

"He’s a phenomenal player. A lot was made of who left the club and of course we acknowledge their huge contribution to the club, but I also had great faith in Joe, Ryan (Curran), Ruaridhri (Donnelly), young Ryan Corrigan, Ryan Markey.

"We still need to add goals from midfield because I believe we have them. Everybody has to contribute to that but talking specifically about Joe Gormley, he’s an outstanding player.

"I wanted to kill him (for not squaring a ball in the second half after rounding Declan Dunne) because there were people in better positions and there were a few words exchanged!

"Dungannon have proven that they are an outstanding team this year so to come here and win in the manner we did is very pleasing.”

On Rory Hale getting back to his best after stunning assist for Gormley’s third

"It’s always difficult when you’ve been out for months to get fitness while you’re playing. He’s so important for us so we probably put him in a little bit too quickly but needs must and he’s such an important player for us.

"I can see real glimpses of that surge that he has and he’s getting back to his best. He’s going to be very important for the rest of this season.”

On winning run and key factors behind it

"Confidence is high – as it should be – and we’re looking forward to Ballymena next week. There will be learnings from this game because I thought we turned the ball over too cheaply at times and were wasteful.

"I’m really delighted with the performance. We’ve been reinforcing confidence, reinforcing belief and telling players they are good players, but it comes down to work ethic.