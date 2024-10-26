Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dungannon Swifts’ unbeaten home run in the Premiership this season came to an end following their 3-1 defeat to Loughgall. Here’s what manager Rodney McAree had to say after the game:

Any complaints after that?

"I don’t think we can have any complaints. The team that showed a bit more aggression and hunger wins the game.

“I thought at half-time while we hadn’t been good that we were still comfortable...I know Loughgall hit the crossbar but I don’t think we were under pressure that we had to panic.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I knew we could improve but unfortunately we went the other way in the second half. There was a bit more aggression and pressure put on us and we probably crumbled a wee bit.

"The three goals we concede are unacceptable. We presented Loughgall with opportunities to hurt us and they did.”

Frustrating because you’ve been so defensively solid?

"It was frustrating. Stevie Scott gets booked at the end of the first half and probably puts himself under a bit of pressure, but we have to pick the flight of the ball for the first goal and deal better with it.

"The second and third goals we’re well in control of the ball and give it away cheaply. Unfortunately for us they end up in the back of our net.

"It’s disappointing – it’s a local derby, we don’t want to lose games against Loughgall, but we didn’t deserve to get anything today.”

Any complacency?

"We spoke about that before the game and we’re certainly not good enough to be complacent – I wouldn’t like to think we are complacent.

"We’re not the finished article. People maybe get carried away because we’re sitting where we are in the league and expectations rise and people think you’ll do this and that, but we’re still Dungannon Swifts and fighting for survival as such.

"We’re still looking to pick points up and improve – there’s massive improvements to be made. It’s maybe one of those days, and hopefully it is, that has presented itself in the middle of a good run of games and performances.

"We have to learn from our mistakes and the only way we’ll improve as a group is if we learn.”

Easy to write this one off because you’ve been so good?

"We have to look at it. We’ll look at the game back and speak about it as a group and try to identify the mistakes we’ve made and improve on those.