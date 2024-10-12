Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenavon’s nine game unbeaten run across competitions came to an end on Saturday afternoon as they lost out 1-0 to Premiership leaders Ballymena United at Mourneview Park. Here’s what manager Stephen McDonnell had to say after:

On the match

"It’s a disappointing day. It was a poor game of football with no real major quality and obviously the penalty kick wins it, so we’re disappointed.”

On the penalty decision

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"I thought it was a bit soft but in this league they’re going to be given them types of penalties when the defender is on the wrong side. I’m not sure how much contact there is, but that’s going to be given nine out of 10 times in this league."

On bright first-half and not being able to take chances

"It was all scruffy though and the reality is we weren’t good enough. Even on the chances we weren’t good enough and you get what you deserve in football.

"I don’t think we deserved to lose the game – if it finishes 0-0 that’s more than acceptable for both sides. They’ve got a penalty, scored it and that’s the difference today.”

On Matthew Snoddy and role in keeping Ben Kennedy quiet most of the afternoon

"That shouldn’t surprise anybody because Snods is a bit of a stalwart in the Irish League and he did a decent job. He imposed himself on the game and I was happy with that.”

On it still being a positive run having only lost two of last 12 matches

"There’s no point getting too disheartened because it was just a poor day and you’re going to have some of those of course over the length of a season. Today was one of them and arguably a draw would have been fair for both sides.

"They’ve gone out in front through the penalty and you just have to accept it. We’ve a good team, good coaching and good organisation so we’ll go again.”

On importance of bouncing back and looking ahead to Saturday’s trip to Cliftonville