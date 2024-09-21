Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barney McKeown’s second-half strike helped Glenavon secure a point in their 1-1 Premiership draw against Dungannon Swifts on Saturday and extended an unbeaten league run to four matches. Here’s what manager Stephen McDonnell had to say after the game:

On the match

"I thought it was a decent game of football. I don’t think there were many clear cut chances for either side. I do think we probably edged it overall but we didn’t take those chances and ultimately we were left chasing the game.

"The lads showed a lot of character to come back into it. The first-half was flat from both teams and it looked like two part-time teams rolling out the same teams from Saturday, Tuesday into this game and it took its toll on a few boys.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"We made a few changes at half-time to get a bit of energy and get a foothold and I thought it worked.”

On those half-time changes

"It absolutely worked. Gaining the extra man allowed us to be a bit more aggressive. Before a ball was kicked today I knew we were going to have to rely on the bench so I was delighted to have a couple of options that we knew could go on and impact the game.

"We knew that would be the case, we just didn’t know it would be as early as half-time to freshen things up. I feel we were definitely grabbing the game by the scruff and Keith (Ward) was influential in that...his range of passing, my word it’s incredible to watch.

"I felt before the red card we were building up a head of steam so we can be pleased with the character and ability to come back from a losing position to get something out of the game.

"Chris (Atherton) is 15, Paul McGovern is 16 – we’ve got a good balance here with really talented young players and this club has always been built off that so we want to continue that, that’s our model.

"We want to sprinkle experienced campaigners around that and I think we’ve got a nice balance.”

On Barney McKeown’s impact since arriving at Glenavon

"We said when we got Barney and James (Carroll) that we felt we were getting two real finds, two proper front-foot aggressive defenders and that’s certainly been the case.

"Barney has picked up a lot of man of the match awards in recent games and those are deserved. He’s a top player who we have been watching since we got the job and felt he could be a major addition and that’s proven.”

On only losing one of their last six matches

"If you’re not going to win games then don’t lose them...with us last season it was either we won or lost – there was no happy medium.

"We’ve picked up three draws and two victories amongst that away to Coleraine and Crusaders. We’re still yet to get those three points at home but I think once things settle and we start to roll some bodies back onto the pitch next week, there seems to be a bit of light at the end of the tunnel in regards to that, then we’ll click into gear.

"Everyone is aware that sometimes it needs a round of games for everyone to see where things are at. I feel we’re building a bit of momentum and are a tougher nut to crack.”

On if tactical change and impact of it gives food for thought

"It certainly does. Away last weekend and here on Tuesday, it’s hard to change a team that has performed very well and picked up two positive results.

"You have to back the players. The GPS stats probably tell you we needed to make changes today but we haven’t been able to roll the same 11 out in a long, long time – I’m not even sure if I’ve done it in my tenure here.

"We lacked the energy but the change of shape and personnel aided other players to play better so it does give us food for thought. We have to park this and move on to next weekend.

"We watched Glentoran last night and we have to analyse what they might bring at The Oval – we get to paid to try and find the right balance on how to win the game.”

On Rhys Marshall’s withdrawal prior to kick-off

