Cliftonville cut Linfield’s advantage at the top to five points following their emphatic 4-0 Premiership win over Loughgall at Solitude, where Joe Gormley scored his 17th career hat-trick. Here’s what manager Jim Magilton had to say after the match:

On the match

"It’s always a difficult game because I have a great appreciation for how Loughgall play. I thought the whole theme of today was controlling possession of the ball and controlling our tempo and flow.

"I thought we did that and then we capitalised on some really good play. I’m delighted.”

Rory Hale celebrates with 15-year-old Coran Madden after providing the assist for Cliftonville's fourth. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

On bouncing back from last weekend and no complacency

"We felt going into last weekend there was some complacency and when you win five games on the trot it can creep in.

"I thought we created enough opportunities to win the game last weekend but we didn’t, so it was really important to win today and the standard and level of our performance was really good.”

On returning Odhran Casey and Premiership debut for 15-year-old Coran Madden

"It’s important to get minutes for Casey. Michael Newberry has done a fantastic job for us and he was nursing a calf so it was a great opportunity to get Casey on and he’s a really good player who we’re delighted to get back on the pitch.

"Madden is another one that caught the eye and we’ve always liked him – it was just a case of when could we get him into the game and involved with the squad.

“These young players at the club are outstanding and we’re delighted with them. There’ll maybe be another one or two new faces throughout the course of this season."

On Coran Madden’s immediate impact after providing assist for Rory Hale’s goal

"He wasn’t fazed. These boys are blooded within the football club on a weekly basis and it’s a credit to senior players in the changing room that they treat them accordingly.

"These young lads can all technically hold the ball so it’s just about whether or not we can afford to give them enough time and today was an opportunity to do that.

"We’re delighted with him and he should be delighted with his debut.”

On how talented Coran Madden is having been linked with multiple clubs across the water

"I don’t know how talented he is – we just know he’s a really good player. I don’t know how far he can go in the game but he’s a Cliftonville player and will remain so.”

On the benefit of having the likes of Joe Gormely to help young players

"It’s marvellous to have these senior players, who deserve immense credit because they’re in that environment which can be slightly intimidating but we encourage them to come and play, work extremely hard and they do both.”

On cutting Linfield’s lead to five and twists and turns of this Premiership season

"There totally will be and everyone is striving for consistency. You’ve heard me say a million of times about our level of performance and trying to raise the bar every week.

