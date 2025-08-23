Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins highlighted the ‘absolutely brilliant’ opening goal against Glenavon as cause for extra celebration behind another forward step by his Bannsiders.

Centre-back Adam Long was introduced off the substitutes’ bench inside the opening half-hour spell in Lurgan for a debut enforced due to injury.

However, the June arrival popped up on the scoresheet before the break to cap a flowing team move he started that included Jamie McGonigle, Dylan Boyle, Joel Cooper and a final assist from Lewis McGregor.

Glenavon hit back after the interval with Paul McGovern’s equaliser before the hosts had substitute Francely Lomboto sent off for an off-the-ball incident.

Paddy Burns making a challenge for Glenavon on Coleraine's Will Patching in the Sports Direct Premiership meeting at Mourneview Park. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Matthew Shevlin headed home a late Coleraine winner in the visitors’ 2-1 success.

Here’s the full verdict from Coleraine manager Higgins:

On Coleraine’s overall performance...

"I think the first half a lot of our play was really good...we hit the underside of the bar and our goal was an absolutely brilliant team goal from start to finish.

"We built up on our left side, went down the right, cross and Adam (Long) continues his run into the box and gets on the end of it.

"Our play, generally, in the first half was good for an away performance.

"Second half...we were disappointed with how we played.

"We took the intensity out of the game, we stopped doing what we did well in the first half.

"When that happens the game can get away from you - and it did for a period, even though they didn't create loads of opportunities.

"But the opportunity they got they took and that was from us being sloppy in a period of the game when we weren't at our best.

"We got punished and Glenavon were very good second half, credit to them.

"But you've got to win in different ways and come to difficult away venues.

"It's been a tough place for this club to come to for a long time and we managed to squeeze it over the line."

On the impact of Glenavon’s red card...

"It meant that they really had to retreat and defend their box and we were able to get crosses in.

"And the one piece of quality we put in from wide...Lyndon (Kane) great ball and the movement by 'Shevy' (Matthew Shevlin) was brilliant to free up the space and he put it away.”

On the start to the season...

"Parts of it really happy with and parts of it not so happy with but we're a new team, we're developing and we'll get better.

"When the fixtures come out and you've Larne, Cliftonville, Dungannon, away to Glenavon, you're kind of going 'it's a tester' but we've a good points return from those games.

"You never stop learning...there's different challenges every week, different styles of play to come against and we're adapting.

"We've had some really good periods in all four games and some not so good periods, so we just need to tidy up in certain aspects."

On Adam Long’s goal...

"If you see the first half and the goal it's how we want to play...it's never going to be perfect and you don't expect it to be.

"But we believe in the players we have and how we want to play and I think if you look back from start to finish it's absolutely fantastic and the players should be delighted.

"He got involved in the build-up...a couple of wee passes and he got excited I think!

"I wouldn't overly encourage it (and) I'm not going to say that it's something we worked on for our centre-back to continue into the box.

"But it's brilliant...that's showing personality, you've got to smell the opportunity sometimes.

"He continued and got a big goal.

"It's normally attackers and midfielders off the bench...so it would've been a big shock for him coming on when he had to and to then produce that is outstanding.

"And credit to him because he's had to sit and watch us for the past three games and he's stayed professional, doing his work and he gets his rewards."

On the progress of the squad...

"If you look at our starting team over the first four games I think the majority have been players either here from January or even previous.

"We want an element of continuity.

"Obviously McGregor (Lewis) is a 21-year-old winger, quick and direct and produced a moment of brilliance for the goal.

"Patching (Will) is obviously a really, really talented player.

"We're delighted with what the new lads have brought to the group but we're really happy with the existing players.