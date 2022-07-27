Matthew Clarke hoping Linfield can create more history against Bodø/Glimt

Leading 1-0 thanks to Kirk Millar's audacious goal in the first-leg at Windsor Park last week Clarke has urged his temmates to go out secure a "historic" victory in Norway.

The experienced full-back knows it will be a tough task against the Norwegian champions, but he says the Blues have a "hunger and desire" to win the tie and face either Malmo of Sweden or FK Zalgiris Vilnius in the third round of Champions League qualifying

"We are looking forward to what could be a historic night for the football club," Clarke told Linfield's official YouTube channel.

"We'll have a real hunger and desire to get over the line.

"We will go there with a gameplan and hopefully it is a positive outcome.

"We realise how big a task it is going to be and the teams Bodø have beaten at home so we are under no illusions about the quality and threat they possess.

"It was hard to take in the performance and result last week but 'hats off' to the manager and coaching staff in how they prepared us, and the boys executed it very well.

"We were well drilled and all understood our roles."

It's set to be a very special night for the 28-year-old, who ended up needing three stitches in his nose in the celebrations after Millar's late goal.

Clarke though will be fit to play at the Aspmyra Stadion which will take him level with the legendary Noel Bailie on 36 European appearances for the club, the second highest in Linfield history.

"To even be mentioned in the same breath as a legend of the club like Noel Bailie is unbelievable," said the Castlederg native.

"It would be a great achievement, something me and my family can be proud of. Hopefully there will be more European games to come for me."

As for his injury Clarke added: "I maybe shouldn't have joined in [the celebrations] going by my nose. It was a freak incident.